On our first date in 1956, following an Elvis Presley movie, Roger kissed me goodnight and walked away in his grey tweed overcoat. I thought, "hmm, is he the one?"

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Roger Carmen, 85, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born to John and Edna Carmen in Paterson, N.J., on Jan. 19, 1934, and moved to Anchorage in the 1950s. He attended Anchorage High School and graduated in 1951. He played basketball with the AHS Eagles. His love of basketball was recognized beyond high school as a member of Western Alaska All-Star Basketball Team. His nickname was "Kangaroo Carmen" in college and his moves lasted until his participation ended when he was nearly 65 years old. Following Roger's military experience, he was later employed and retired from Grocer's Wholesale/Arden's Dairy at the age of 46. Early retirement allowed Roger to follow his children's sports activities. Roger loved (followed) the stock market as well.

He and Anna (Martin) were married on May 14, 1960, at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Palmer, Alaska. The couple raised four amazing children: Mark J. Carmen, Todd M. Carmen, Lynn J. Carmen-Day and Brad C. Carmen. The Carmens traveled to the east and west coasts of Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, and the Cayman Islands, and enjoyed many cruises. As snowbirds, the couple traveled the Alaska Highway for 30 years each spring and fall.

He was a magnet to dogs that he met on his daily walks on life's journey. The dogs loved him and it was mutual.

Roger was a gentle, honest and a beloved husband and father.

He is predeceased by son, Todd M. Carmen; brother, Dennis (Evelyn) Carmen; and parents, Edna and John Carmen.

He is survived by his spouse; three children; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Steven (spouse, Ursula) Carmen; and family and many family members in Alaska and Lower 48.

By Divine Hands of God, every family member was present in Las Vegas visiting with Roger and surrounding him on his day of passing.

Cremains will rest with his beloved son, Todd Carmen at Angelus Memorial Cemetery in Anchorage.

