Service Information
Service 1:00 PM Willow Community Center Mile 69 of the Parks Highway

Long time Anchorage and Willow resident, Roger DeLongchamp, 66, passed away January 18th, 2020 while responding to a fire call. A public service will be held February 9th, 2020 at the Willow Community Center Mile 69 of the Parks Highway at 1:00 pm with a procession to Legacy Funeral home in Wasilla, Alaska to follow. There will be live streaming of the service at Willow Elementary. Roger will be buried at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on February 10th after a private Interment with full Military Honors. Mr. DeLongchamp was born November 12th, 1953 in Ishpeming, Michigan to Joyce and Joseph DeLongchamp. He then served in the Air National Guard for 12 years. After his retirement, he was employed with Civil Service for JBER for 17 years. He enjoyed his retirement lifestyle for only a few years, joining the Willow Fire Department in March of 2017 as a Driver-Operator. During his services, Roger earned many achievements and awards. He was also awarded Firefighter of the Quarter by Willow Fire Department. In retirements and off-time, Mr. DeLongchamp enjoyed building onto his cabins in Willow and Sterling, Alaska, singing Karaoke at his cabin with family and friends, traveling the "Lower 48" with friends on his motorcycles, and riding with the Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club where he served as treasurer.



He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathon and Shannon DeLongchamp and Jesse and Stevee DeLongchamp, two Grandchildren, Kaylee and Ethan DeLongchamp, his girlfriend Alyson Sherman, her daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Arizona Dodd, and their three children, Eva, Robert, and Peyton, and granddaughters of Alyson, Jillian, and Cassidy. and many other family and friends. The family asks that donations be made to the or Willow Fire Station. He will be forever missed by all and loved by many.



Rest easy, Dad, Grandpa, Roger D.

