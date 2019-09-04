Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Graves. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

After a valiant battle with illness, Roger Brian Graves passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 62. The love of his life, Gena, was by his side and holding his hand.

His memory is carried by his wife of 32 years; his daughter, Andrea and her husband Adam; daughter, Marites; son, Gaelan and his wife Brittany; and son, CJ. Roger was "Papa" to grandchildren Kael, Connor and Ophelia. He is also remembered fondly by countless friends and family whose lives he touched.

Roger was born in Woodland, Calif., on April 17, 1957. He spent his days on his family's ranch, often camping and hunting along Stoney Creek that ran through the land. Roger received his Bachelor of Psychology at Brigham Young University and went on to receive his Masters and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Utah State in 1993. He served as a clinical forensic psychologist for almost three decades in Anchorage, Alaska, and was well respected by his colleagues.

Roger adored Alaska and all its majesty. Fishing on the Copper River was one of his favorite past times, and he would happily smoke and share his catch with family and friends. He was an avid storyteller and his children fondly remember him reading The Hobbit around the fire on family camping trips. He was the author of a children's series, The Guardians of DarShava, and enjoyed writing in his spare time.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Roger enjoyed gathering the people he loved together, so we invite you to celebrate with us. We will be sharing some of his favorite things, including gumbo, smoked salmon, Gaelic music and Aerosmith.



After a valiant battle with illness, Roger Brian Graves passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 62. The love of his life, Gena, was by his side and holding his hand.His memory is carried by his wife of 32 years; his daughter, Andrea and her husband Adam; daughter, Marites; son, Gaelan and his wife Brittany; and son, CJ. Roger was "Papa" to grandchildren Kael, Connor and Ophelia. He is also remembered fondly by countless friends and family whose lives he touched.Roger was born in Woodland, Calif., on April 17, 1957. He spent his days on his family's ranch, often camping and hunting along Stoney Creek that ran through the land. Roger received his Bachelor of Psychology at Brigham Young University and went on to receive his Masters and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Utah State in 1993. He served as a clinical forensic psychologist for almost three decades in Anchorage, Alaska, and was well respected by his colleagues.Roger adored Alaska and all its majesty. Fishing on the Copper River was one of his favorite past times, and he would happily smoke and share his catch with family and friends. He was an avid storyteller and his children fondly remember him reading The Hobbit around the fire on family camping trips. He was the author of a children's series, The Guardians of DarShava, and enjoyed writing in his spare time.A celebration of his life will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Roger enjoyed gathering the people he loved together, so we invite you to celebrate with us. We will be sharing some of his favorite things, including gumbo, smoked salmon, Gaelic music and Aerosmith. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close