Roger Sean Williams, 70, of Webster, Texas, died on Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Roger was born on Nov. 10, 1948, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the old Providence Hospital on L Street to Preston and Millie Williams, and graduated from Palmer High School in 1967. He served six years in the U.S. Navy and trained as an electronics technician, serving two tours in Vietnam before his honorable discharge in 1973.
Roger began work with the RCA - turned Alascom and AT&T - in 1974 and retired in 2002. A lifelong Alaskan, he then moved to Texas to be with family and continue working several contract jobs overseas in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
In his 40s, Roger beat cancer after volunteering for a successful experimental treatment that is still saving lives today. He enjoyed his sports, cigars and wine. A lover of life, he will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Millie; and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Rita Prizer.
He is survived by his brothers, Morrie (Linda) Prizer, James "Spud" (Deana) Williams and Jeff Williams; son, Preston (Megan) Williams; daughter, Seana (Hayden) Wengrow; grandchildren, Amera, Peyton, Jonathan, Hunter, Hayley and Hollie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved as his own children.
A gathering to celebrate Roger's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019