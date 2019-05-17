Roman "Roe" Herman Schierholt, 87, of Chugiak, Alaska, passed away on May 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River, Alaska.
Rosary to be held at 10:15 a.m. before the service.
Roman was born in Remsen, Iowa. He started out in life as a farmer.
He married Cleo Fern Karch in 1952 and started his family.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as a radio operator. After he returned from the service, he moved to wherever he could find work. He spent time in Colorado working construction, where he learned nearly every aspect of the construction trade. He and his growing family moved to Seattle, Wash., where is was employed as a machinist for Boeing Corporation, where he worked on the construction of the first Boeing 747. In 1971, after his time at Boeing, he fulfilled his dream and moved to Alaska. His first years in Alaska were lean. He lived in Willow and Eagle River, but finally settled in Chugiak. He worked for Klondike Concrete and then on the trans-Alaska pipeline. Roman was a hard worker and knew only one speed, and that was "GoGoGo."
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very proud of his boat and loved fishing Prince William Sound. He loved dancing. He was a lifetime New York Yankees fan, and a lifetime hater of the Dallas Cowboys.
He cussed like a sailor and prayed on his knees.
He loved his family and all of his many grandchildren.
He is living proof that when life knocks you down you get back up, dust yourself off and go again.
He was always willing to help anyone who needed his expertise.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and daughter, Denise. Roman is survived by his children: Warren, Dean, Karen, Daryl, Beccy, Duane, Judy, Cindy, Linda, Ron, Mona and Donna and spouses.
