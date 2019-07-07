Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Bakke, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully, at the age of 84, at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 24, 2019, with his wife Nancy by his side.

Those who knew Ron will always remember him by his sense of humor, quick wit, and his love of fishing, gardening and spending time with his two grandsons.

Ron was born in Ambrose, N.D., and grew up on his family's farm in Wesbty, Mont. After high school he joined the Army, where he spent time in Germany. After his military service, he went to work for Western Geophysical, where he spent his entire 36-year career traveling the world starting at the bottom and working his way up to general manager of the Alaska region. He met his first wife Nedra in Anchorage in 1965, and they had one daughter together, Dayna. After Nedra's death while living in Egypt, he and Dayna moved to Texas and then to Alaska, where he spent the remainder of his career. He retired from Western Geophysical in July 1994. In February 2000, he married Nancy Peterson. He spent much of his time with his two grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Parker, spoiling them every chance he got.

He and Nancy decided to become "snowbirds" traveling between Anchorage and Mesa, Ariz., for the past 14 years. He became too ill to travel back to Anchorage in 2019, so he and Nancy sold their home in Anchorage and made Mesa their permanent home.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Dayna (Bakke) Parker; son-in-law, Tim Parker; grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Parker; sisters, Jan Belanger, Barbara Palmer and Joyce Norlin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron is also survived by Kim Edwards, the son he recently met and welcomed into his family, thanks to

A celebration of life will be held later this summer at his daughter's home in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice at Home of Arizona, 1423 S. Higley Road, Mesa, AZ 85206. Ronald Bakke, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully, at the age of 84, at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 24, 2019, with his wife Nancy by his side.Those who knew Ron will always remember him by his sense of humor, quick wit, and his love of fishing, gardening and spending time with his two grandsons.Ron was born in Ambrose, N.D., and grew up on his family's farm in Wesbty, Mont. After high school he joined the Army, where he spent time in Germany. After his military service, he went to work for Western Geophysical, where he spent his entire 36-year career traveling the world starting at the bottom and working his way up to general manager of the Alaska region. He met his first wife Nedra in Anchorage in 1965, and they had one daughter together, Dayna. After Nedra's death while living in Egypt, he and Dayna moved to Texas and then to Alaska, where he spent the remainder of his career. He retired from Western Geophysical in July 1994. In February 2000, he married Nancy Peterson. He spent much of his time with his two grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Parker, spoiling them every chance he got.He and Nancy decided to become "snowbirds" traveling between Anchorage and Mesa, Ariz., for the past 14 years. He became too ill to travel back to Anchorage in 2019, so he and Nancy sold their home in Anchorage and made Mesa their permanent home.Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Dayna (Bakke) Parker; son-in-law, Tim Parker; grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Parker; sisters, Jan Belanger, Barbara Palmer and Joyce Norlin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron is also survived by Kim Edwards, the son he recently met and welcomed into his family, thanks to Ancestry.com. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at his daughter's home in Anchorage.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice at Home of Arizona, 1423 S. Higley Road, Mesa, AZ 85206. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close