Ronald D. Tharp passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Naples, Fla. Ronnie was born in Franklin, Ind.; he served in the Air Force for seven years, ending his service in Anchorage, Alaska, where he met his wife Bonnie. He worked with Dowland-Bach and Alaska Valve & Fitting, later becoming the distributor for Swagelok Alaska when he retired in 2012, after 37 years. Ronnie loved football, softball, golf and fishing the Kenai River.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, of 35 years; daughters, Caroline, Teresa and Heather; his brother, Jerry; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends.
Please join Bonnie in celebrating his life forever in your hearts.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019