Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Chapel By the Sea 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Fred Slaymaker, age 90, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

He was born on July 28, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alfred and Ella Slaymaker. He was the oldest of two brothers and two sisters.

He graduated from high school in 1947, and then attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in sociology. While attending the university he also worked as a realtor. While going to college he met and married Vera Johnson on Aug. 30, 1952. In 1954, after college, he entered the

After leaving the Air Force in 1959, he and his wife started V & R General Contractors. They started out building homes in College Park Sub. He then moved on to building apartments, commercial buildings and land development. Over the years he built many buildings and developed many subdivisions in and around Anchorage. He also served on the board of the Anchorage Rescue Mission and Youth For Christ. In 1984, he worked on the Billy Graham Crusade. Ron loved to play tennis with his wife and help out with his church. He was member of Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Fellowship.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Vera; and his daughter, Paula Lee. Left to remember his love is his son, Trent Slaymaker and his wife Lee and his five grandchildren: Kelly Brown, Kyle Slaymaker, Alyssa Hartmann, Lauren Dilley and Alex Slaymaker. He has 11 great-grandchildren. Ron will be remembered for loving to talk to people about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life service, with a reception to follow, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Chapel By the Sea, 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Church or the Billy Graham Association.



Ronald Fred Slaymaker, age 90, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.He was born on July 28, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alfred and Ella Slaymaker. He was the oldest of two brothers and two sisters.He graduated from high school in 1947, and then attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in sociology. While attending the university he also worked as a realtor. While going to college he met and married Vera Johnson on Aug. 30, 1952. In 1954, after college, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant. In 1956, the Air Force moved Ron and his family to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. He was promoted to captain and served actively until 1959. He continued serving in the Air Force Reserve and got an honorable discharge in 1965.After leaving the Air Force in 1959, he and his wife started V & R General Contractors. They started out building homes in College Park Sub. He then moved on to building apartments, commercial buildings and land development. Over the years he built many buildings and developed many subdivisions in and around Anchorage. He also served on the board of the Anchorage Rescue Mission and Youth For Christ. In 1984, he worked on the Billy Graham Crusade. Ron loved to play tennis with his wife and help out with his church. He was member of Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Fellowship.He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Vera; and his daughter, Paula Lee. Left to remember his love is his son, Trent Slaymaker and his wife Lee and his five grandchildren: Kelly Brown, Kyle Slaymaker, Alyssa Hartmann, Lauren Dilley and Alex Slaymaker. He has 11 great-grandchildren. Ron will be remembered for loving to talk to people about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.A celebration of life service, with a reception to follow, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Chapel By the Sea, 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way in Anchorage.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Church or the Billy Graham Association. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close