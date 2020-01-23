Ronald L Smith, age 78, passed on to the great yonder at home on January 15th. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Smith; children Glen Smith, Greg Smith, and Stacey Hesser; 3 grand children Allan Smith, Veronica Smith, and Sarah Smith. Ron is rejoicing in his reunion with his grandson Sylvester Smith. Ron was a self proclaimed legend in the IBEW Local 1547 helping to build the infrastructure of Alaska from 1969 to 1999 as a proud union electrician. He passed on his knowledge to others by teaching at the Apprenticeship School, serving on the Executive Board, and was appointed Shop Stewart or Foreman on most jobs. He always served the underdog & made sure they had a voice. He had many hobbies, as he was a man of many talents, but his favorites were flying, trap shooting, scuba diving, giving his wife & kids a hard time (showing off his creativity in swearing) and working on his hot rod (also showing off his creativity in swearing). He will be missed by many, but his legacy will live on in the lives he has touched.

