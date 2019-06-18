Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Heyano. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Holy Family Cathedral Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosa Heyano, 95, passed away at home in Anchorage, Alaska, surrounded by family, on June 13, 2019.

Rosa was born on July 26, 1923, in Antwerp, Belgium. She met her late husband Peter "Pete" Heyano in Belgium during World War II, where Pete was stationed with the U.S. Army. They married on Aug. 10, 1946, in Antwerp. That fall, Rosa journeyed via boat, train and plane to Pete's home in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Pete and Rosa settled in Ekuk, Alaska, and raised eight children in the village. In 1991, Pete and Rosa moved to Anchorage, but still spent summers in Ekuk with family. Rosa continued summering in Ekuk even after Pete's passing in December 2011. She loved the view of the river from her home in Ekuk.

Rosa was a devoted wife and mother. Her husband Pete worked for Ekuk cannery for 45-plus years, and his wife Rosa held an important role in Ekuk village. During her working years in Ekuk she filled many different positions. In the winters she worked for the state school system providing snacks, and later lunches, for schoolchildren. During the summer, she worked for the cannery in the laundry and store, and served as a waitress. Rosa also fished commercially for many years on Ekuk beach, a vocation she continued until the age of 75. All the while, Rosa continued mothering, grandmothering and running her household. Rosa was loved for her keen sense of humor and sharp wit. She was baptized Catholic in Belgium and spoke her native language of Flemish until moving to the United States, where she learned English. In her youth, Rosa learned how to juggle, loved attending dances and gained an appreciation for a good piece of chocolate. Rosa also loved to read and knit, hobbies she continued well into her 90s.

Rosa is preceded in death by her husband, Peter "Pete"; mother, Josephina; stepfather, Gustaf; sisters, Maria and Philomene; brother, Theophil; and nephew, Jack.

Rosa is survived by eight children and spouses, Norman (Bernice), Robert, Peter, Joann (Robert), Edward, Raymond (Kim), Diane (Brent) and David; by 16 grandchildren, Steven (Tara), Neal, Jayden, Bobby (Sherry), Amanda (Paul), Mindy, Buck, Heather, Edmund, Jordan, Megan (Corey), Lauren, Emma, David, Josie and Rosa; by 13 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Steven, Robert, Taryn, Neal, Nicholaus, Angelo, Jayden, Maeva, Wyatt, Kristian, Noah and Logan; by nephews, Gustaf and Ernest; and by great-niece, Christel.

The Funeral Mass will be held in Anchorage at Holy Family Cathedral on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial Service will be in Ekuk on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The family thanks the staff at Providence Hospice for their support. Send condolences to P.O. Box 190564, Anchorage, AK 99519.



