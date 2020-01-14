Longtime Wasilla resident Rose Gaither passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Vancouver, Washington to William and Carol Poe, one of five siblings.



Rose attended Clark College in Vancouver where she met her future husband, Malven Ray Gaither. They were married on September 2, 1950. She finished her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.



Rose and Ray lived and taught school in many Alaskan communities including Unga Island, Chitna, Copper Center, Fairbanks, Naknek, South Naknek, and Point Hope. They began homesteading 160 acres north of Wasilla on the Little Susitna River in 1959, built a log cabin, and lived there most summers. Rose enjoyed gardening, healthy cooking, reading, traveling, attending Bible studies, and walking and hiking with her husband. Rose and Ray walked around their neighborhood daily and were frequently sighted walking hand in hand. In 1980 they retired to live on their Wasilla homestead.



Rose was a devoted wife and mother, always cheerful, kind, gentle, caring and loving. She had a beautiful smile and was loved by all who knew her.



Rose is survived by her husband, Malven Ray Gaither; daughter and son-in-law Diana and Mike Garner; son Paul Gaither; grandchildren Jason, Rachel and Jessica; great grandchildren Hailey, Jay, Andrew, Eli, Ada and Eliza; sisters Irene Hudnall and Carol Poe; nieces Karen, Kathy, Susan, and Mickey; and nephew Jack. Rose was predeceased by her brothers, Omar Leslie Poe and William Poe; and her parents, William Arthur and Carol Poe.



A memorial service was held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 W Nicola Avenue, Wasilla. Internment will be at Fort Richardson, Alaska.

