Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chugiak Eagle River Senior Center Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Rose Elizabeth (Grant) Swan Granlund passed away on May 1, 2019, at the age of 80, of lung cancer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. She was surrounded lovingly by family at her time of death.

Rose was born on April 22, 1939, to Albert and Beatrice Grant of Felixstowe, Suffolk, England.

Rose married Gordon Swan in 1956 in England, and came to America shortly after, where they lived in multiple states before moving to Alaska in 1969 for a three-year deployment and never left. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1977. Rose owned and operated two restaurants, La Casita in Anchorage and La Casa in Eagle River, for most of her years in Alaska. She was a member of the VFW Post 9785 and Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband Barry Granlund and family members. Rose had a big heart and was well loved by many. She viewed strangers as family and friends she hadn't yet met. In her short nine days prior to her death, the ICU staff quickly became her extended family.

Rose was preceded in death by husband, Barry Granlund; and sister-in-law, Hillary Grant.

Rose is survived by brother, Bryan Grant; sister, Barbara Keys; sons, Gary (Patty) Swan and Glenn (MarLou) Swan; daughter, Rhonda (Dennis) McDonald; six grandchildren, Gary Swan, David (Lacey) Swan, Christopher Swan, James (Erika) Swan, Elizabeth Swan and Brian Schlichting; four great-grandchildren, Sabrina Swan, Leilani Schlichting, Pyper Schlichting and Clyde Swan; niece, Tania (Jake) Rackham; stepchildren, Brett (Shannon) Granlund and Dana (Trent) Dickey; and many other close friends and family members.

A Celebration of Life is planned at the Chugiak Eagle River Senior Center on June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a or the . Longtime Alaskan Rose Elizabeth (Grant) Swan Granlund passed away on May 1, 2019, at the age of 80, of lung cancer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. She was surrounded lovingly by family at her time of death.Rose was born on April 22, 1939, to Albert and Beatrice Grant of Felixstowe, Suffolk, England.Rose married Gordon Swan in 1956 in England, and came to America shortly after, where they lived in multiple states before moving to Alaska in 1969 for a three-year deployment and never left. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1977. Rose owned and operated two restaurants, La Casita in Anchorage and La Casa in Eagle River, for most of her years in Alaska. She was a member of the VFW Post 9785 and Ladies Auxiliary.She enjoyed traveling with her husband Barry Granlund and family members. Rose had a big heart and was well loved by many. She viewed strangers as family and friends she hadn't yet met. In her short nine days prior to her death, the ICU staff quickly became her extended family.Rose was preceded in death by husband, Barry Granlund; and sister-in-law, Hillary Grant.Rose is survived by brother, Bryan Grant; sister, Barbara Keys; sons, Gary (Patty) Swan and Glenn (MarLou) Swan; daughter, Rhonda (Dennis) McDonald; six grandchildren, Gary Swan, David (Lacey) Swan, Christopher Swan, James (Erika) Swan, Elizabeth Swan and Brian Schlichting; four great-grandchildren, Sabrina Swan, Leilani Schlichting, Pyper Schlichting and Clyde Swan; niece, Tania (Jake) Rackham; stepchildren, Brett (Shannon) Granlund and Dana (Trent) Dickey; and many other close friends and family members.A Celebration of Life is planned at the Chugiak Eagle River Senior Center on June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a or the . Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.