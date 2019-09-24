Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Smith. View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Service 11:00 AM Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Wasilla, Alaska, resident Rose Marie

A service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at Valley Funeral Home, 151 East Herning Avenue in Wasilla, at 11 a.m., followed by a Reception at Wasilla Area Seniors (WASI), 1301 Century Circle, from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Rose was born on April 16, 1936, in Spokane, Wash., to Arthur and Virginia Walker and graduated from high school in 1954. She married Raymond D. Smith on April 7, 1956, in Spokane.

Rose, Raymond and their children moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in June 1964. Rose was a loving wife and mother that supported her husband and all the kids in their various work, fishing, school and community activities. She was a Cub Scout leader for her two sons and a Brownie/Girl Scout leader for her daughters. Her personal interests included T.O.P.S club, playing pinochle with friends and family, dancing whenever she could coerce her husband into it, as well as sewing, crocheting, needle point and making quilts for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite celebration. Rose volunteered at American Legion Post 33, as well as the Wasilla Senior Center.

Rose's family wrote: "This loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt friend will be remembered for her caring and nurturing character and always being available to help family and friends without hesitation. Unconditional Love would be the best way to describe this fantastic woman who will be dearly missed by anyone that ever encountered her."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and daughter, Roberta Phelps; and is survived by her children, Randall Smith and wife Cathy, Rick Smith, Renee Malay and husband Kerry, Rhonda Smith, Rachelle Howard and Rebecca Shaw; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Walker; sisters, Pat Paullin and Jeanne Corey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

