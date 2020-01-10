Rosemarie Ann "Babe" Pelick-Jones, age 96, met her Lord on Dec. 24, 2019, after a long illness. She was living in Anchorage, Alaska, with her son William.

She was born in Richmondale, Pa., daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Shino) Pelick and Anna (Pribics) Pelick.

Rosemarie, "Babe," earned her registered nursing diploma from New York's Mt. Sinai School of Nursing as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.

She married William T. Jones II of Fort Ransom, N.D., in 1947, and was widowed in 1966.

Rosemarie worked in industrial and occupation medicine, labor and delivery, and emergency medicine in Brooklyn, N.Y., for about 30 years.

Rosemarie moved to Florida and worked at the St. Lucie County Health Department. Upon her retirement she became a certified prosthetic fitter.

She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mark's Church in Fort Pierce, Fla., and visited the sick in the hospital and the homes.

She is survived by son, William T. Jones III of Anchorage; daughter, Mary Louise Jones-Freis of Melbourne, Fla.; and grandson, Mark W. Ingoglio of Kingston, N.Y.

She is predeceased by her brother, John Pelick.

Calling hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Brennan Funeral Home in Forest City, Pa.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Forest City, and interment will be in St. John's cemetery in Richmondale.