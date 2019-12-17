Roy Wesley Snyder Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at Alaska Native Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, after months of declining health.
Born to Roy Snyder Sr. and Ann Snyder (nee Nelson) in Nome, Alaska, on July 26, 1937, Roy spent his childhood in Nome where his father, Roy Sr., served in the Alaska Territorial Guard during World War II. From an early age Roy was fascinated with radios and wanted to know what made them work. He excelled at math and helped survey the land for the airport in Nome in his teens. His aptitude in math led him to becoming a Radarman in the U.S. Navy. In the 1960s, Roy started working for RCA and helped connect northern rural Alaskan communities to the telephone. Roy loved working with electronics and was a ham radio enthusiast. Roy worked nearly 30 years for AT&T Alascom before retiring in 2002. He was a proud Teamster.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte M. Snyder (nee Wheeler); daughter, Alice Snyder; and siblings, Corrine Snyder, Roberta "Bobbie" Reyes, Loretta Ann Snyder Helle and Charles "Chuck" Snyder.
He is survived by his daughter, Elena Snyder; grandson, Wesley Snyder; granddaughter, Dalecia Young; and great-granddaughters, Alice and Salma Zavala.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 725 West Ninth Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019: Viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; reception will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and burial will be held at Fort Richardson at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019