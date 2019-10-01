Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 4:30 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Ruby Jo Bixler, loving aunt and sister and beloved to so many friends, passed away, at the age of 83.

Ruby Jo was born on Jan. 24, 1936 in Kilgore, Texas. She went to high school in Artesia, N.M., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas. She came to Alaska in 1967, and worked 10 years for the District Attorney and 10 years for the Public Defender. She retired in 1991, but continued to work from home for attorneys for nine years.

Ruby Jo had a passion for her church, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where she had many beloved friends who she considered her family. She loved her brother, Charles Harvey Bixler (now deceased); and her niece, Susan Kay Chancellor; and her nephew, Charles Harley Bixler and their families.

Her laughter and spirit would brighten any room or occasion. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and often talked about God's enduring and constant love and impact on her life. She always demonstrated the love and compassion of Christ in all of her relationships and activities - often stating, "God loves you and so do I." She loved bridge and Scrabble, going out to lunch with friends, but more so, enjoyed the genuine fellowship and friendship of others.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 4:30 p.m.



