Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage , AK 99501
(907)-279-5477
Visitation
12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope
Service
1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope

Ruby passed away peacefully at the Anchorage Pioneer Home on Sept. 29, 2019. She was born in Middlesboro, Ky. She was 103 years old.

Ruby had six sisters and three brothers. She attended Middlesboro Elementary School thru the sixth grade, but had to quit school and help her mom take care of the family. Ruby left Middlesboro when she was 16 years old and moved to Detroit, Mich., where she met her first husband, Joseph Bozso. She married Joseph when she was 19 and a year later had her first child, Lois Bozso. When Lois was four years old, Ruby divorced Joseph and took Lois to Renton, Wash., where she got a job as a riveter at Boeing Aircraft.

Ruby met John Lemke in Kirkland, Wash., and they decided to go to Alaska. John and Ruby were married in 1946. They had Jimmy Lemke on June 17, 1953, and bought a new house in Turnagain By The Sea, where they lived for over 50 years. Ruby lived in the Anchorage Pioneer Home for the last 15 years.

She is survived by her two children, Lois and Jimmy; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing and service at the Lutheran Church of Hope on Oct. 11, 2019. Visitation will be at noon, with a service at 1 p.m., and graveside service at 3 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Cemetery.



