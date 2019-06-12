Ruby Otto, resident of Wasilla, Alaska, since 1982, passed away on June 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

A service will be held on June 15, 2019, at Church on the Rock Palmer Campus, 619 East Scott Road in Palmer, Alaska, at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chris Miller. She will be laid to rest at the Pioneer Cemetery in Palmer.

Ruby was born in Leola, S.D. on Nov. 16, 1942, to Herman and Hulda Gohl. She worked as an administrative assistant for the City of Moses Lake until 1982, when she moved to Alaska and married Raymond Otto on September 20 of that year.

She enjoyed and was known for her cooking, quilting and gardening. She belonged to Church on the Rock Palmer and Wasilla campuses, Spruce Hen Gardening Club and Valley Quilt Guild.

Ruby is survived by husband, Raymond Otto; nephew, Robert Gohl; four children and their spouses, Shelly and son-in-law Robert Fairbanks of Puyallup, Wash., Jerry and daughter-in-law Amanda Otto of Vancouver, Wash., Stacey and son-in-law Brian Cummings of Chehalis, Wash., and Danielle and son-in-law Tim Burgess of Renton, Wash. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Max, Patrick, Jessica, Lucy, Josie, Tess, Hannah, Will, Quentin, Kenzie and Olivia; as well as one great-grandson, Mateo.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman and Hulda; and brother, Robert Gohl.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ancora Hospice and Home Health Care, 2851 East Palmer-Wasilla Highway, Suite 7 and 8.

"Ruby had a 100-watt smile and infectious laugh that always made you feel special. She was a beautiful artisan who worked wonders with fabric. She always gave good counsel and advice partnered with a huge smile and a good laugh."