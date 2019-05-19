Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Schommer. View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home – Palmer Chapel & Cremation Service 2020 N. Hemmer Road Palmer , AK 99645 (907)-745-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Schommer, age 85, passed away on May 15, 2019, at home in Palmer, Alaska. Ruth was born on April 29, 1934, to Arthur Muir and Jessamine Florence Wallace (nee Rankin) in Sharon, Pa. Shortly after high school, Ruth joined the Air Force, where she became a radio technician and served her country for three years. While serving, Ruth joined a flying club and was quickly hooked. She received her private pilot's license in October 1955, and spent the next 40 years as a pioneer for women pilots.

Ruth was a resourceful, capable, independent and adventurous woman. In 1957, Ruth loaded her truck and moved to Alaska, driving the Alcan Highway all on her own. Once in Alaska, she started her career as a pilot, flying thousands of hours for charter service and providing pilot instruction. In 1971, Ruth left private industry and continued her aviation career in the government sector with the Department of Interior and the Federal Aviation Administration. As a pilot examiner, Ruth gave floatplane certification check rides to astronauts Walt Cunningham of Apollo 7 and Bill Anders of Apollo 8, and singer/songwriter John Denver. Ruth retired in 1994 with more than 25 years of federal service, but not before receiving almost every fixed-wing rating possible.

Ruth's adventures include traveling to Europe, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica. More recently, Ruth lived a quiet life in Palmer, Alaska, where she enjoyed reading, sewing projects and spoiling her cat, Scooby.

Ruth is predeceased by her late husband, John, of 39 years. And she enjoyed family time with her sister, Laura Gogola and nieces Denise and Ann; stepson, John "Jack" Schommer and wife Nancy; stepdaughter, Jeanne Story and husband Mark; and numerous step-grands and greats. Ruth Ann Schommer, age 85, passed away on May 15, 2019, at home in Palmer, Alaska. Ruth was born on April 29, 1934, to Arthur Muir and Jessamine Florence Wallace (nee Rankin) in Sharon, Pa. Shortly after high school, Ruth joined the Air Force, where she became a radio technician and served her country for three years. While serving, Ruth joined a flying club and was quickly hooked. She received her private pilot's license in October 1955, and spent the next 40 years as a pioneer for women pilots.Ruth was a resourceful, capable, independent and adventurous woman. In 1957, Ruth loaded her truck and moved to Alaska, driving the Alcan Highway all on her own. Once in Alaska, she started her career as a pilot, flying thousands of hours for charter service and providing pilot instruction. In 1971, Ruth left private industry and continued her aviation career in the government sector with the Department of Interior and the Federal Aviation Administration. As a pilot examiner, Ruth gave floatplane certification check rides to astronauts Walt Cunningham of Apollo 7 and Bill Anders of Apollo 8, and singer/songwriter John Denver. Ruth retired in 1994 with more than 25 years of federal service, but not before receiving almost every fixed-wing rating possible.Ruth's adventures include traveling to Europe, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica. More recently, Ruth lived a quiet life in Palmer, Alaska, where she enjoyed reading, sewing projects and spoiling her cat, Scooby.Ruth is predeceased by her late husband, John, of 39 years. And she enjoyed family time with her sister, Laura Gogola and nieces Denise and Ann; stepson, John "Jack" Schommer and wife Nancy; stepdaughter, Jeanne Story and husband Mark; and numerous step-grands and greats. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close