Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Funeral service 10:00 AM Alaska Native Lutheran Church

Ruth Tupkaruk Koenig passed early Sunday morning at home, on Aug. 4, 2019, of cardiac arrest. Ruth had just celebrated her 83rd birthday.

Ruth was born on July 27, 1936, in Wales, Alaska. She was the first child of Willie K. and Clara N. (Koweluk) Angnabooguk, who preceded her in death.

Mother is survived by her children: Kate L., Rex, Karen and Roy R. Three of her daughters will greet her in heaven: Diane, Rose and Molly K. She is also survived by her siblings: Rita H., Wilson, Carolyn, Sharon N., Bertha, Anna G., Percy, Eddie and Gail Diane; and is predeceased by Christopher, Robert and Cordella Z. Also surviving are grandchildren, Timothy and Casey, Heather, Brady, Blanche and Blaine, Joy Ruth T., Kolbin, Junior and Kasper and Malkolm; great-grandchildren, Bella, Kyra, Ava, Jack, Caiden, Sean Jr., Amariana and Zahyra; Ruth is also survived by Auntie Esther (Koweluk) Bourdon of Nome, Alaska; and by numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.

Ms. Koenig was a member of the Alaska Native Lutheran Church. She was active with the church choir. She had items for the church annual bazaars, including beautiful sealskin ornaments, beaded jewelry, knitted gloves and kuspuks. Mother was also an early and longtime member of the Anchorage Kingikmuit Dance Group. Mom remembered many songs and dances from her youth. She loved going to her home of birth to the Wales Dance Festival.

Ruth was close to her mother, Neviak. They sewed slippers, mukluks and parkas to support the household, and they preserved our many delicious foods from the tundra and sea.

Mom will be remembered and missed for her sweet smile and greeting to everyone. She will be missed and always loved.

Funeral services will be held at the Alaska Native Lutheran Church on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Karen Sonray with a potluck to follow.



