Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth Lillian (Backels) Knutson died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019, with her loved ones nearby.

Born to John and Linnea Backels on Oct. 3, 1926, in Marquette, Mich., she and her brother Jack enjoyed their upbringing on the shores of Lake Superior. Ruth loved studying English and drama in school. She graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., worked for several years in Michigan, and received a master's degree from the

In 1954, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to establish a speech and hearing program for the school district. At the time there were five elementary schools, all on double shift. Except for a small break when her children were young, she continued as a speech therapist until she retired in 1980.

She joined Central Lutheran Church soon after arriving in Anchorage. Besides singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school, it was there she met Robert Knutson. They were married on May 25, 1957, and soon built themselves a home on West 23rd Avenue that they lived in together for the rest of their lives. Bob passed in 2010. They raised two daughters and enjoyed a life filled with friends, neighbors, church and work in the young state.

When Ruth retired in 1980, she embraced her new phase of life. She found a group of wonderful friends at the Alaska Club, volunteered at the Alaska Zoo, joined the Anchorage Garden Club and made her yard into a garden showplace. She and Bob enjoyed yearly visits to family and friends in the Midwest. When her grandchildren arrived in the 1990s and 2000s, she found another passion. She enjoyed all the opportunities to be with them and to share with them her loves of reading, gardening and faith.

The last 10 years of Ruth's life have not been easy. She suffered from dementia and was disabled by a stroke in 2014. Her fierce independence was taken from her. Throughout her long battle she found many reasons to smile and hands to hold. Her family is grateful to the dedicated providers from Homewell Senior Care who enabled her to stay in her own home for the remaining years of her life.

Ruth is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and John Bulkow of Anchorage and Linnea Knutson and Mark Bergin of Burien, Wash.; granddaughters, Madeleine Bulkow-Macy (Georgia Macy) of Roseville, Calif., Wren Bergin and Quinn Bergin of Burien; grandson, Rowan Bulkow of Anchorage; and brother, John Backels (Mary Backels) of Clifton Forge, Va.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m., followed by the Service at 4 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Central Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Seward Peninsula Lutheran Ministry, Alaska Synod (ELCA), 1847 West Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99517, or the .



Ruth Lillian (Backels) Knutson died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019, with her loved ones nearby.Born to John and Linnea Backels on Oct. 3, 1926, in Marquette, Mich., she and her brother Jack enjoyed their upbringing on the shores of Lake Superior. Ruth loved studying English and drama in school. She graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., worked for several years in Michigan, and received a master's degree from the University of Michigan In 1954, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to establish a speech and hearing program for the school district. At the time there were five elementary schools, all on double shift. Except for a small break when her children were young, she continued as a speech therapist until she retired in 1980.She joined Central Lutheran Church soon after arriving in Anchorage. Besides singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school, it was there she met Robert Knutson. They were married on May 25, 1957, and soon built themselves a home on West 23rd Avenue that they lived in together for the rest of their lives. Bob passed in 2010. They raised two daughters and enjoyed a life filled with friends, neighbors, church and work in the young state.When Ruth retired in 1980, she embraced her new phase of life. She found a group of wonderful friends at the Alaska Club, volunteered at the Alaska Zoo, joined the Anchorage Garden Club and made her yard into a garden showplace. She and Bob enjoyed yearly visits to family and friends in the Midwest. When her grandchildren arrived in the 1990s and 2000s, she found another passion. She enjoyed all the opportunities to be with them and to share with them her loves of reading, gardening and faith.The last 10 years of Ruth's life have not been easy. She suffered from dementia and was disabled by a stroke in 2014. Her fierce independence was taken from her. Throughout her long battle she found many reasons to smile and hands to hold. Her family is grateful to the dedicated providers from Homewell Senior Care who enabled her to stay in her own home for the remaining years of her life.Ruth is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and John Bulkow of Anchorage and Linnea Knutson and Mark Bergin of Burien, Wash.; granddaughters, Madeleine Bulkow-Macy (Georgia Macy) of Roseville, Calif., Wren Bergin and Quinn Bergin of Burien; grandson, Rowan Bulkow of Anchorage; and brother, John Backels (Mary Backels) of Clifton Forge, Va.Visitation will be at 3 p.m., followed by the Service at 4 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Central Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Seward Peninsula Lutheran Ministry, Alaska Synod (ELCA), 1847 West Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99517, or the . Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel

737 E St

Anchorage , AK 99501

(907) 279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations