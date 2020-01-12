On Nov. 8, 1915, father, David; mother, Tacy; and brother, Lloyd welcomed Ruth Mabel Morley into the world. Born in Cashmere, the family spent most of her early years in central Washington. Later they moved to Rolling Bay on Bainbridge Island, Wash., where Ruth and her brother caught the mosquito fleet over to Seattle to attend the University of Washington during the 1930s.
Upon graduation, she taught in schools in Aberdeen and the Seattle, Wash., areas. Always an adventuresome woman - especially for the times, she taught in Shanghai and on Molokai during the mid-40s, before bicycling throughout Europe in the early 50s. Eventually she ended up moving to the territory of Alaska to teach in Anchorage
After her father's death in 1973, she moved back to Rolling Bay to care for her aging mother.
Ruth moved from Manitou Beach to Crista Shores in Silverdale, Wash., in the fall of 2000.
A deeply religious woman, Ruth "went home" on Dec. 23, 2019. She was 104.
She will be missed by her nieces, Lloydean Ricci and Lynn Morley; nephew, Bruce (Judy) Morley and her nephew Max's widow, Shari Morley; as well as numerous friends, including her close friends, Bill, Carol and Laura Daugereau.
Per her wishes, her ashes will be spread from the Bainbridge ferry.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020