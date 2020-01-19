Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Anchorage Unitarian Fellowship Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Ruth Sheridan passed away at Anchorage Providence Hospital. She was comforted in her passing by her daughter, Lenore Sheridan; and her two housemates of 42 years, Marion Brown and Lynne Prossick. Her three children survived her, Harry (Sandy), Lenore and Evelyn Sheridan; her grandchild, Jack Sheridan; and her great-grandchildren, Logan and John. Her housemates, Lynne Prossick and Marion Brown and their sons, Zachary and Benjamin Prossick-Brown, will miss her.

Ruth was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in Far Rockaway, N.Y. She was the second of four children and the last living child of Mabel Kantrowitz and Harry Weisman. Her father died when she was 11. Her mother and aunts raised Ruth from that time.

Ruth was the only child to graduate from college (Brooklyn College). She left New York City, ventured to Chicago, Ill., and began her career as a legal secretary. Ruth met her husband, Jack Sheridan, when he was stumping and recruiting members for the Industrial Workers of the World (Wobblies) on a soapbox in Bug House Square, Chicago. They married in 1944.

Ruth worked outside the home, but it did not preclude long bike rides with her children and service to the Wobblies' cause of one union per industry, and equal pay for all.

When Jack died in 1967, Ruth became the sole wage earner for the family. By 1969, when the children were established in their own lives, Ruth embarked on a radical new adventure with her new companion. She became a "BO" and they rode the rails across the country, picked apples and drove the Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska.

Ruth joined Higher Ground Consciousness Raising Collective and found her own strength and identity. She joined Lynne Prossick and Marion Brown in buying a home and they have lived cooperatively for almost 43 years. The three founded Ships Shoes and Sealing Wax Feminist book store.

Serving in peace delegations to Nicaragua and El Salvador, Ruth continued to support equality, justice and peace for all peoples. She was a co-founder of Alaskans for Peace and Justice and Alaskans Concerned about Latin America.

Ruth leaves behind a rainbow of friends. A listening ear, acts of loving kindness and acceptance were Ruth's special gifts of friendship. Her commitment to justice and loving peace was both personal and political.

A celebration of life of Ruth Sheridan will be held at the Anchorage Unitarian Fellowship on her 102nd birthday, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite social justice organization.



On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Ruth Sheridan passed away at Anchorage Providence Hospital. She was comforted in her passing by her daughter, Lenore Sheridan; and her two housemates of 42 years, Marion Brown and Lynne Prossick. Her three children survived her, Harry (Sandy), Lenore and Evelyn Sheridan; her grandchild, Jack Sheridan; and her great-grandchildren, Logan and John. Her housemates, Lynne Prossick and Marion Brown and their sons, Zachary and Benjamin Prossick-Brown, will miss her.Ruth was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in Far Rockaway, N.Y. She was the second of four children and the last living child of Mabel Kantrowitz and Harry Weisman. Her father died when she was 11. Her mother and aunts raised Ruth from that time.Ruth was the only child to graduate from college (Brooklyn College). She left New York City, ventured to Chicago, Ill., and began her career as a legal secretary. Ruth met her husband, Jack Sheridan, when he was stumping and recruiting members for the Industrial Workers of the World (Wobblies) on a soapbox in Bug House Square, Chicago. They married in 1944.Ruth worked outside the home, but it did not preclude long bike rides with her children and service to the Wobblies' cause of one union per industry, and equal pay for all.When Jack died in 1967, Ruth became the sole wage earner for the family. By 1969, when the children were established in their own lives, Ruth embarked on a radical new adventure with her new companion. She became a "BO" and they rode the rails across the country, picked apples and drove the Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska.Ruth joined Higher Ground Consciousness Raising Collective and found her own strength and identity. She joined Lynne Prossick and Marion Brown in buying a home and they have lived cooperatively for almost 43 years. The three founded Ships Shoes and Sealing Wax Feminist book store.Serving in peace delegations to Nicaragua and El Salvador, Ruth continued to support equality, justice and peace for all peoples. She was a co-founder of Alaskans for Peace and Justice and Alaskans Concerned about Latin America.Ruth leaves behind a rainbow of friends. A listening ear, acts of loving kindness and acceptance were Ruth's special gifts of friendship. Her commitment to justice and loving peace was both personal and political.A celebration of life of Ruth Sheridan will be held at the Anchorage Unitarian Fellowship on her 102nd birthday, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite social justice organization. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close