Ruth Ellen Thompson, one of eight children of Charles Ray and Reva Irene (McCoy) Stamps, was born on Dec. 12, 1935 in Guss, Iowa. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Gravity High School.

Ruth married Carroll "Dean" Thompson on March 21, 1959. The couple made their home in Oklahoma while Dean served in the U.S. Army. They had two children while stationed in Oklahoma, and a third child when they moved and settled in Alaska. She and Dean owned and operated AAA Plumbing & Heating for many years.

Ruth's hobbies included traveling, gardening and spending as much time as possible with her family. Most important to her was being involved in the lives of her children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ruth passed away surrounded by her family on April 28, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital, at the age of 83 years.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Archie and Alan (Dina) Thompson of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Angela Thompson of Los Angeles, Calif.; and numerous family members and friends that she cared so much about.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ruth's home in Anchorage. In fall 2019, a burial of remains will take place in the Guss Cemetery near Nodaway.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 31, 2019

