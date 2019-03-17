Obituary

Ryan Matthew Lewis, aka Lewi, 37, died on Feb. 24, 2019, in an accident at home. Born and raised in Seward, Alaska, Lewi was very social and loved to welcome people into the community. He was active in sports, always enjoyed watching sporting events with friends, particularly loved a good game of softball or basketball, and placed a premium on shared experiences. Whether it was on sports trips or random adventures, Lewi loved to travel with people. His kind, easy-going, sarcastic nature and knack for teasing people brought a smile to all who knew him. You could always find him cheering on his favorite teams: the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, University of Michigan basketball and Penguins hockey.

Lewi is survived by his greatest love, Beth Adams; and kitty, Henry; parents, Jim and Jean Lewis; sister, Kristel and husband Mark; his niece and nephew, Lilliana and Bennett, who adored their long distance, funny Uncle; his second family the Drapers; his Grandma Gloreanna; the extended Lewis family; and the entire Seward Community that loved him. His family appreciates the immense outpouring of support, texts, calls, messages, emails and cards they have received. Nothing can convey how much we all loved him.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Seward High School auditorium, for story telling and remembrance, with a potluck to be held at Chinooks at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Lewi would request you please donate and help support Seward Little League and the Alaska SeaLife Center in his memory.

And if some are so inclined, Ry would also probably like if you donated money to the SF Giants farm teams, with the hopes it will buy them a better professional team next year.

