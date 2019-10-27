Longtime Alaska resident, Sam Gimelli, 84, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. Born on Sept. 1, 1935, Sam grew up in San Jose, Calif., where his family owned and operated Gimelli Floral. As a teen, Sam contracted polio, but he never let his disability get in the way of adventure. He decided to move to Alaska in 1963, to work at Wakefield Seafoods, a crab processing plant near Kodiak Island. After the 1964 Earthquake, the plant was rebuilt at the newly started village of Port Lions. There, Sam met and married his wife Pasha Sheratine in May 1965.
Sam had a great entrepreneurial spirit and accomplished many things in his life. He owned and operated Port Lions General Store, Port Lions Oil & Gas service, started the first cable TV station on Kodiak Island, served as fire chief and as a Village Public Safety Officer. In 1985, Sam and Pasha moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he became a real estate agent until he retired at age 80. Sam loved meeting people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His sense of humor and "young at heart" attitude brightened the lives of all who knew him.
A memorial service and potluck will be held at the Anchorage Pioneer Home, 923 West 11th Avenue in Anchorage, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m.; all are welcome to attend.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019