Sammye Virginia Lorch was born in Louisville, Ky., on May 20, 1919 and spent childhood years in both Louisville and Carbondale, Ill. Married to Harold Lobred, she assisted in the operation of the family's three retail stores in the Louisville suburbs.

In 1959, she drove the Alaska Highway, with two of her three children and two Collie dogs, arriving in Anchorage with a job at radio station KFQD selling advertising. She purchased horse property on O'Malley Road and married Howard Taplin. In 1960, Howard, Sammye and family, which included 16 horses, homesteaded near Horseshoe Lake.

Returning to Anchorage, Sammye ran a one-woman Welcome Wagon business greeting newcomers to town, and with Howard co-managed a horse business, which Howard named the Diamond H Ranch. The Taplins boarded horses, rented horses, provided riding

instruction, guided overnight trail rides along Powerline Pass, and operated a summer dude ranch at the Horseshoe Lake property. Mounted drill teams rode in all the local parades, complete with costumes that Sammye designed and made. She established a children's riding group, The Anchorage Saddle Club, and managed 20 years of Annual Anchorage Horse Shows, often showing her Saddlebred mare, Rexanne. The Taplins also started their tack store in the early 60's; customers from that era recall Sammye matter-of-factly telling them not to be alarmed by the seal in the bathtub, when trying on riding clothes in the bathroom. Sammye was also instrumental in implementing the original Section 16 equestrian trail system in what is now Ruth Arcand Park.

Obtaining a real estate license, she worked as an agent at Byrnes Realty, eventually getting her broker's license and opening her own office, Admiral Realty. She was still "The Admiral" when Annabelle the Elephant came to town. Lacking other suitable quarters, Annabelle came to live at the Diamond H Ranch and be mothered by Sammye. As Annabelle rapidly outgrew her stall in the barn, Sammye began formulating and

implementing plans for a small Zoo. Her menagerie of animals already included Oley (the hair seal), Daniel (the raccoon), Tuffy (the black bear cub), and Tang (the ocelot), with visitors arriving daily at the barn to see them. The Alaska Children's Zoo, eventually renamed The Alaska Zoo, was born.

Married to John Seawell in 1976, the couple worked tirelessly developing and creating the Zoo. Sammye was instrumental in every aspect of the Zoo: property acquisition, management, new exhibits and animals, bookkeeping, grounds maintenance, and fundraising. She especially loved the flowers and shrubs, tending them almost singlehandedly. She rode her horse Berky every morning during designated "Mother's Time" in the Diamond H Ranch indoor arena, and then worked the rest of every day at the Zoo. She served as Zoo Director from 1987 to 2000. She wrote or collaborated with others to write a handful of children's stories and other books.

For a lifetime of community service, John and Sammye Seawell were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in September 2005 by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

Sammye was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Phil Lobred; and her son-in-law, Ed Voke. She is survived by her sister, Betty Thompson of Champaign, Illinois; her daughter, Susie Voke of Anchorage, daughter and son-in-law, Linda McQueary and Ron Elledge of Anchorage; daughter-in-law, Judy Lobred in Arizona; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

