Samuel Russell Wilmot, 81, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019. Russ, as his friends knew him, was born on March 26, 1938, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Edwin and Frances (Mott) Wilmot. He joined the Air Force in 1956, and retired from the 1931st Comm. Group with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in 1983. He then served in the Army Civil Service with the 59th Battalion, retiring in 1995. Russ received a Bachelor of Science in occupational education from Southwest Texas State University. On a tour of the Holy Land in 1996, Russ met Renee and the two married a year later.

Russ was an active member of the Anchorage Baptist Temple. He taught Bible study in the Anchorage Correctional Complex as part of the prison ministry. He loved teaching Bible study and, since 2004, he's seen more than 3000 inmates profess Jesus as their Savior. Russ' favorite Bible verse was Romans 10:9.

Since 2006, Russ has participated in many short-term mission trips throughout Alaska with Samaritan's Purse. For more than 30 years, he volunteered at the Iditarod Ceremonial Start in Anchorage. He staged teams at the start, often joking that he got to meet every lead dog and sometimes the mushers too.

Russ was also a member of the Deutsche Freunde Group and enjoyed breakfast on Saturdays with them at Denny's.

Russ is survived by his wife of 22 years, Renee Wilmot; son, Russell C. Wilmot III; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Hugh Leighton; sister, Robin (Ron) Brown; brother, Ted (Vicki) Wilmot; brother-in-law, Marty Tucker; brother-in-law, George (Gloriann) Pudimat; brother-in-law, Gerhard (Bridget) Pudimat; mother-in-law, Trudi Pudimat; several nieces and nephews; and his two kitties, Tippi and Mimi.

Russ is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, June (Vandevender) Wilmot; sisters, Elizabeth Hultgren, Georgiana Weldon and Frances Tucker; and brothers-in-law, Harry Hultgren and Robert Weldon.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Anchorage Baptist Temple. Pastor Ron Hoffman will be the officiant. Following the service, burial will take place at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial bequests can be made to the Alaska Correctional Ministries, P.O. Box 210188, Anchorage, AK 99521-0188; or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



