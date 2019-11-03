Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Jean (Goodwin) Jefferies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the evening of Oct. 5, 2019, Sandra Jean Goodwin Jefferies passed away peacefully at the age of 71, with family by her side.

Sandy was born to the late John and Reeva Goodwin in 1948, in Kenosha, Wis. She attended Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, where she was actively involved in student council, concert and a cappella choir, cheerleading and, during her senior year, was affectionately voted homecoming queen. After high school, Sandy attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in Racine, Wis. She enjoyed a long, fulfilling career as a registered nurse for more than 40 years, including 30 years at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Sandy was known for her kind, compassionate spirit and devoted her life to caring for others. In Alaska, she raised four kids before retiring to Northern California to be closer to grandkids and family.

Sandy was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Whether sewing Halloween costumes or prom dresses, volunteering as Cub Scout and Brownie troop leader, lovingly packing school lunches with love notes and stickers every morning, or driving her "mom taxi" from activity to activity, Sandy was always involved and supportive of her children. Later, in retirement, she enjoyed music, sewing and baking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, John; her mother, Reeva; and her sister, Kathryn. She is survived by her four children, Michaela, David, Kara and Alex; and seven grandchildren. Sandy will be remembered by friends and family for her smile, her laughter and her genuine love of life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

