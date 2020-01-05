Sandra Ann "Sandy" Thein, 58, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 27, 2019. Her departure was swift but not unexpected.
She had suffered for many years with multiple health issues: kidney failure required dialysis three times a week; she endured open-heart surgery five years ago; and had many other medical problems too numerous to list. She had not had a pain free day for many years but she rarely complained. Doctor Jeremy Gitomer and Denise Shelton were just two of the many wonderful health care professionals involved in her care. Her final hours were spent in the ER at Alaska Regional Hospital.
She leaves behind her loving partner of over 20 years, David Bragg - "she was his Squawfish, he her Guppy"; and Roxann Greene, David's mother, her close friend and PCA. She is also survived by her father, Robert Thein of McNeil, Ariz.; her sister, Katherine Quail of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, Tyree and RJ; daughter, Shannon Gossett of Trapper Creek, Alaska; Shannon's eight children and four grandchildren; stepdaughter, Jasmine Crenshaw and Jasmine's daughter, Kairi of North Pole, Alaska; as well as many other family members.
Sandy's mother Fran preceded her in death.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Legacy Funeral Homes. Her family plans to come together next summer for a memorial service. To share words of comfort with the family, visit www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020