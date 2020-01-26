She and I - David Chapman - were married on July 17, 1976, in Anchorage, Alaska. We had four beautiful children: Trena, Christina, Brian and Steven. They gave us many grandchildren and one great-grandchild and another on the way.
Our eldest son, Brian, passed away June 8, 2016. Sandy was a great mother, wife and person. She had the biggest heart. Her passing has left a great void in all who knew her. She passed very quickly from complications from ongoing chemotherapy treatments. She will suffer no more.
Our son Steve wrote: "She was a loving, kind, helpful caring mother, wife and friend. She was that way to a lot of people, family and friends. She is now with her loved ones in Heaven. So long till we meet again and are reunited."
Chris wrote: "Our mom was very strong-willed and fought hard through all that was thrown at her and with her having cancer. Not many fought as hard and long as mom did, and I am very proud to be her daughter and have called her my mom."
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Sandy was passionate about helping kids.
The Service will be at Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020