The Rev. Dr. Alexander Clinton Zabriskie, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor, friend and servant of God, died peacefully on March 4, 2019, surrounded by family in Sykesville, Md. He was born in Alexandria, Va. He graduated from

In 1958, he married Marguerite "Margy" Morey Cook, a widow, and adopted her infant daughter, Katrina Morey Cook, in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Sandy served 10 years at St. Mary's in Anchorage, Alaska. Sandy strived to integrate Alaskan Natives in the congregation, encouraging lay leadership that reflected the ethnic diversity of Alaska. He was active in the community, building ecumenical relationships with Native and African American congregations to support the

He also served in Bethlehem, Pa., and Puerto Rico. In 1985, Sandy received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Princeton Theological Seminar, writing his thesis about nurturing congregational ministries to advocate for peace. He retired to Burlington, Vt., in 1995.

Sandy loved and cherished Margy, his wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his children: Katrina Tolan of Anchorage; Tyler Zabriskie and wife Kristi of Minneapolis, Minn.; Paul Zabriskie and wife Beth Holtzman of Middlesex, Vt.; Lane Zabriskie and wife Barbara of Ellicott City, Md.; and Sally Zabriskie of Durango, Colo. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, including Taylor and Brendan Tolan, of Anchorage, and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul in Burlington, on June 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

