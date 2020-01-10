Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanna Strand Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sanna Strand Green, a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home. Sanna was a special friend, a connector and organizer of people, the matriarch of her extended family and an inspiration to all who knew her.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1931, in Ashland, Mont., the youngest child of the Green family with four older brothers and a sister. Her mother Grace was the first schoolteacher in that remote area and married a handsome cowboy, C.C. Green. Following college at Montana State, Sanna moved to Alaska to teach school in 1958. She loved her home and garden and enjoyed many exciting years flying around the state with her group of sourdough friends.

Sanna was devoted to education and was a fierce advocate for students' rights. She taught biology and was a counselor in the Anchorage School District. She served as President of the State Teacher's Association when significant improvements in working conditions were achieved. Sanna utilized her skill as a private pilot to help start a business called The Learning Tree. She and her partners flew to remote areas of Alaska offering in-services for teachers. Later she was appointed the Executive Director of the Professional Teaching Practice Commission of Alaska, where she vigorously investigated complaints and pursued sanctions against educators who endangered students by violating laws or the state's code of ethics. She worked successfully to change state laws to protect students from unethical conduct by teachers, coaches, administrators or others in positions of authority. Her work improved education in the state of Alaska.

Sanna lived an adventurer's life, skiing down huge mountains when dropped from a helicopter into soft snow. She skied Alyeska in the rope tow era and had just gotten off the mountain when the big earthquake hit in 1964. She traveled around the world always searching for amazing natural experiences, such as snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, interacting with the unique creatures on the Galapagos Islands, viewing the wildlife in Africa and kayaking Prince William Sound every spring.

Sanna was an energetic activist for women's equality. Inclusion and acceptance of all people was simply a part of her fiber. Equally, she fought for animal rights and advocated for environmental protection.

Sanna loved athletic competition and never shied away from any sporting endeavor. She excelled in basketball, tennis and, in later years, competitive ballroom dancing. She won the top solo dance award at a regional dance competition just two years ago. She was an avid bridge player and also a strong supporter of the successful University of Alaska Anchorage women's basketball and volleyball teams.

Sanna was such an interesting and delightfully fun person to be around, she will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Being quite eloquent, with an exceptional sense of humor, she brought life and joy to every situation. She was generous and kind and simply a wonderful human.

A celebration of Sanna's life will be held in Anchorage tentatively planned for Feb. 1, 2020, with a second celebration in Montana in late May. If you wish to honor her memory, a contribution to The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood would be appropriate, as Sanna generously supported both of these nonprofits. Sanna Strand Green, a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home. Sanna was a special friend, a connector and organizer of people, the matriarch of her extended family and an inspiration to all who knew her.She was born on Aug. 13, 1931, in Ashland, Mont., the youngest child of the Green family with four older brothers and a sister. Her mother Grace was the first schoolteacher in that remote area and married a handsome cowboy, C.C. Green. Following college at Montana State, Sanna moved to Alaska to teach school in 1958. She loved her home and garden and enjoyed many exciting years flying around the state with her group of sourdough friends.Sanna was devoted to education and was a fierce advocate for students' rights. She taught biology and was a counselor in the Anchorage School District. She served as President of the State Teacher's Association when significant improvements in working conditions were achieved. Sanna utilized her skill as a private pilot to help start a business called The Learning Tree. She and her partners flew to remote areas of Alaska offering in-services for teachers. Later she was appointed the Executive Director of the Professional Teaching Practice Commission of Alaska, where she vigorously investigated complaints and pursued sanctions against educators who endangered students by violating laws or the state's code of ethics. She worked successfully to change state laws to protect students from unethical conduct by teachers, coaches, administrators or others in positions of authority. Her work improved education in the state of Alaska.Sanna lived an adventurer's life, skiing down huge mountains when dropped from a helicopter into soft snow. She skied Alyeska in the rope tow era and had just gotten off the mountain when the big earthquake hit in 1964. She traveled around the world always searching for amazing natural experiences, such as snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, interacting with the unique creatures on the Galapagos Islands, viewing the wildlife in Africa and kayaking Prince William Sound every spring.Sanna was an energetic activist for women's equality. Inclusion and acceptance of all people was simply a part of her fiber. Equally, she fought for animal rights and advocated for environmental protection.Sanna loved athletic competition and never shied away from any sporting endeavor. She excelled in basketball, tennis and, in later years, competitive ballroom dancing. She won the top solo dance award at a regional dance competition just two years ago. She was an avid bridge player and also a strong supporter of the successful University of Alaska Anchorage women's basketball and volleyball teams.Sanna was such an interesting and delightfully fun person to be around, she will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Being quite eloquent, with an exceptional sense of humor, she brought life and joy to every situation. She was generous and kind and simply a wonderful human.A celebration of Sanna's life will be held in Anchorage tentatively planned for Feb. 1, 2020, with a second celebration in Montana in late May. If you wish to honor her memory, a contribution to The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood would be appropriate, as Sanna generously supported both of these nonprofits. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close