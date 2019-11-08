Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service Salt Lake City , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful and intelligent Sally Hope passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Sally was born on Jan. 2, 1947, in Hailey, Idaho. She grew up in Sun Valley in rather unusual circumstances among the affluent who vacationed there. She enjoyed swimming and ice skating, and took great pride in her beloved home town, where she made loyal friends who loved and supported her throughout her life.

Sally graduated from Idaho State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in secondary education. She taught special education at Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho, and was awarded the prestigious honor of Idaho's Teacher of the Year. She had a passion for

Sally and Mike made their home in Wasilla, Alaska, where she was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, as well as a member of the Order of the Amaranth. Sally was extremely generous and thrived on being involved in good causes, one of which was her continual fundraising efforts for the Miners and Trappers Ball. Her heart belonged to Alaska, to its magnificence and to the lasting relationships she made in the 34 years she lived there.

Sally was adored by many and will truly be missed by her family. We know she was welcomed home into the anxious arms of her husband, Michael Hope; stepdaughter, Collette Hope; her parents, Edward and Elnora Seagle; and her brothers, Charles (Hank) Seagle and John Michael Seagle. A family memorial service will be held on Nov. 9, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

We express profound gratitude to the devoted staff at Auberge at Aspen Park, as well as the caring doctors and nurses at St. Mark's Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alaska Special Olympics at specialolympicsalaska.org ; 907-222-7625.

