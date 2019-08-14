Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Petroleum Club Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by his family, Scott Elliott Hawkins passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1958, in Billings, Mont., to Harry and Charlotte Hawkins. The family moved to Tumwater, Wash. in 1964, where Scott graduated from Tumwater High School in 1976.

Scott attended the University of Puget Sound, earning a degree in economics. At that time, the economy in his home state was such that it was hard for a young college graduate to find work, so he headed north to Alaska, where he used his skills as a finish carpenter to help build a house for his uncle.

Scott returned to Seattle, Wash., for a position as a staff economist at the main bank in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle First National Bank. But he had grown to love Alaska, and so he returned in 1983, to help open up the Economics Department of Alaska Pacific Bank, which later became Key Bank. Alaska became his permanent home.

He was named the first executive director for the newly created Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. With nothing more than a legal pad and a pencil, he set about trying to attract major businesses to Anchorage.

Scott strongly supported growing the private sector in Alaska and had a knack for being able to spot opportunities that would create jobs. His successes with AEDC included removing the infrastructure impediments that were preventing the construction of the Alyeska Prince Hotel - now the Hotel Alyeska - and helping the Ted Stevens International Airport become a hub for cargo jets by securing the resources and deals to bring the runways up to needed standards for the larger jets that now come from Asia through Anchorage every day.

It was during this time he met his wife Toyoko, who was a flight attendant for Japan Air. They married on June 20, 1992. Their daughter Lisa was born two years later. Scott enjoyed many trips back to Japan, where the family has a home and extensive family ties and where he had embraced the culture and traditions of Japan.

Scott founded his own economics consulting business, an Anchorage-Japan tour company, and he co-founded Alaska Supply Chain International, which provides oil field services, including logistics, supplies and human resource services to energy companies. As CEO and president, he developed business for ASCI in Chile, Trinidad, Sakhalin Island, and North Dakota, as well as on the North Slope and in Anchorage.

Before his death, he had been working on a project to expand the business to Angola.

Growing ASCI was Scott's life work for many years, and the business recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Scott was proud of the reputation the business had earned for being straightforward, for always passing audits with flying colors and for treating employees well. "We have a reputation for being straight shooters," he said. "Employees know that things might not always be smooth and prosperous in the energy field, and we might have to cut at times, but they'll always get a straight story from us and a clear explanation."

Scott's interest in politics started in the 1990s, and grew as he established Prosperity Alaska, a nonprofit 501(c)(4) that later changed its name to Alaska Wins. The business advocacy group worked to engage and educate the private sector workforce on the importance of public policy. It also brought state-of-the-art research tools online to help people track legislation.

He also founded the Accountability Project in 2010, a political group that actively worked to elect more pro-business lawmakers. Generous and encouraging to those stepping up to serve, Scott was known to be quick to write a check for candidates running for office, and he usually gave the maximum allowed by law.

Scott was on the board of the Alaska Council on Economic Education, and had served as chairman. He was given the Howard A. Cutler Award for his leadership in economic education. He also served on the Alaska Chamber of Commerce board of directors and was on the board of the Alaska Support Industry Alliance during its early years.

He was chosen to serve on the board of BIPAC, a national nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing the political effectiveness of America's business community. He served as chair until late 2018.

Fulfilling a goal he had for over a decade, Scott filed for governor on Sept. 26, 2017, and ran on a pro-business platform. His campaign took him around the state, where he met many Alaskans and won admirers from Ketchikan to Fairbanks. He left the race after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Whether it was in business or politics, Scott said he always could sleep well at night. He was known for treating everyone well, whether in business, his personal life or on the campaign trail.

"Scott was such a positive force in our state, always believing that Alaskans could prosper, and treating everyone with respect and dignity," said Gov. Michael Dunleavy. "I extend my deepest condolences to his family."

Scott adored his wife and daughter, and was proud of them both, encouraging Toyoko's athleticism at golf and Lisa's endeavors in a cappella music. He loved spending time with them waterskiing on the lake near their family's cabin in Montana each summer.

Scott was close with his parents, and spent his last months at home in Anchorage with his family, working on business items and enjoying visits from close friends and family.

Surviving family members are his wife, Toyoko Hawkins; daughter, Lisa Hawkins; parents, Charlotte and Harry Hawkins of Tumwater, Wash.; and sister, Wendy Kome Washington; his uncle, Bruce Redman of Anchorage; and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Hawkins.

On Aug. 29, 2019, there will be a celebration of life at the Petroleum Club from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. The family invites those who wish to honor Scott's life to attend and share how he touched their lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Covenant House Alaska, 755 A Street, Anchorage, AK 99501.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Hawkins.On Aug. 29, 2019, there will be a celebration of life at the Petroleum Club from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. The family invites those who wish to honor Scott's life to attend and share how he touched their lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Covenant House Alaska, 755 A Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019

