Colonel Scott Colson Marcy (U.S. Army Retired) passed away on May 21, 2019, at his home in Conneaut, Ohio. He fought the good fight and completed the race with his loving wife by his side.
Scott was born on April 28, 1950, in Conneaut, Ohio, to Chuck and Ruth (Colson) Marcy. Scott was accepted into the class of 1972 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. But by the end of the second year Scott was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease, and separated from the academy. Through his determination Scott became the first cadet ever readmitted after cancer; he re-enrolled with the class of 1973, graduated and joined Armor Branch as 2LT Marcy.
Scott continued to accomplish high leadership throughout his military career, receiving many decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons awarded or authorized.
He retired from the United States Army as Colonel in 2000, and began his civilian career in Alaska as a defense contractor from 2000-2006, serving as Director of Alaska Operations of the ground based missile defense program, then became a key international Senior Lecturer with the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, Calif., before retiring from his civilian work in 2013.
Scott had a love for nature and community. Sharing time between Eagle River, Alaska, and Conneaut, he found peace fishing and boating, woodworking, traveling, singing and being with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Suzanne (Macy) Marcy; son, Preston Marcy; sister, Shelley (Mike) Warren; and brother, Hugh (Karen) Marcy; and more distant relatives.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Scott C. Marcy II.
A Visitation will be held on June 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Marcy Funeral Home, 208 Liberty Street in Conneaut.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at11:30 a.m. at the D-Day Sanctuary, 283 Buffalo Street in Conneaut.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to an environmental organization: NRDC, www.ndrc.org; EDF, www.edf.org; or any environmental organization of one's choice.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 5, 2019