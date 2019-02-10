Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Scott Morris Bryner died on Jan. 30, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 68.

Scott moved to Alaska in 1979, with his wife Mary. A longtime teacher in the Anchorage School District, he taught thousands of children and teenagers how to appreciate music and literature. Scott was a modern day Renaissance man, driven by his interests in music, piano, Scottish bagpipes, stamp and coin collecting, darkroom photography, genealogy and fly tying and fishing. An avid reader, Scott was most often found pouring over dusty novels and spending time with his family and friends.

Scott Morris Bryner was born on July 13, 1950, in Seattle, Wash., the son of the late Robert and Alma Ruth Bryner. Scott graduated from Roosevelt High School and spent his free time playing in a bagpipe band and working for Shorey's antiquarian bookstore. He attended Central Washington State College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in English in 1972. He married Mary McKinnon in 1973. After backpacking through Europe, he returned to Washington and received a second Bachelor of Arts in Music Education in 1979 from the

He moved to Craig, Alaska, in 1979, and to Anchorage in 1981. He was the proud father of Sarah and Andrew Bryner, both born in Anchorage. He received his Master of Arts in Humanities from Alaska Pacific University after completing a thesis about fishing ballads.

He worked for the Anchorage School District for 24 years, first as an elementary school music teacher at Ocean View Elementary, then as the Band and Choir Director at West High School before finally culminating his career as a humanities teacher at West. As a teacher, Scott was particularly interested in working with kids who considered themselves to be offbeat or otherwise uninterested in school - Scott always was willing to listen without judgment.

He retired from ASD in 2005, and moved to Kenai, Alaska, where he enjoyed retirement with his beloved dog Sophie before returning to Anchorage.

Survivors include daughter, Sarah Bryner (Austin Carson) of Chicago, Ill.; Andrew Bryner (Kyung-Sun Eo) of New York City; ex-wife, Mary McKinnon of Anchorage; and grandchildren, Kai and Zoe Bryner-Carson.

Private services will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his honor.



Scott Morris Bryner died on Jan. 30, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 68.Scott moved to Alaska in 1979, with his wife Mary. A longtime teacher in the Anchorage School District, he taught thousands of children and teenagers how to appreciate music and literature. Scott was a modern day Renaissance man, driven by his interests in music, piano, Scottish bagpipes, stamp and coin collecting, darkroom photography, genealogy and fly tying and fishing. An avid reader, Scott was most often found pouring over dusty novels and spending time with his family and friends.Scott Morris Bryner was born on July 13, 1950, in Seattle, Wash., the son of the late Robert and Alma Ruth Bryner. Scott graduated from Roosevelt High School and spent his free time playing in a bagpipe band and working for Shorey's antiquarian bookstore. He attended Central Washington State College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in English in 1972. He married Mary McKinnon in 1973. After backpacking through Europe, he returned to Washington and received a second Bachelor of Arts in Music Education in 1979 from the University of Washington , which he funded by playing piano throughout Seattle in local lounges.He moved to Craig, Alaska, in 1979, and to Anchorage in 1981. He was the proud father of Sarah and Andrew Bryner, both born in Anchorage. He received his Master of Arts in Humanities from Alaska Pacific University after completing a thesis about fishing ballads.He worked for the Anchorage School District for 24 years, first as an elementary school music teacher at Ocean View Elementary, then as the Band and Choir Director at West High School before finally culminating his career as a humanities teacher at West. As a teacher, Scott was particularly interested in working with kids who considered themselves to be offbeat or otherwise uninterested in school - Scott always was willing to listen without judgment.He retired from ASD in 2005, and moved to Kenai, Alaska, where he enjoyed retirement with his beloved dog Sophie before returning to Anchorage.Survivors include daughter, Sarah Bryner (Austin Carson) of Chicago, Ill.; Andrew Bryner (Kyung-Sun Eo) of New York City; ex-wife, Mary McKinnon of Anchorage; and grandchildren, Kai and Zoe Bryner-Carson.Private services will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his honor. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.