Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Options LLC 4376 Corporate Square Naples , FL 34104 (239)-659-2009 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott R. Heyworth, 69, died on Sept. 9, 2019, in Naples, Fla., from complications of Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

He was born in the Territory of Alaska on Nov. 4, 1949, at the old downtown Providence Hospital in Anchorage to Eugene and Susanne Heyworth of Old Girdwood, Alaska. In1956, his family moved to then-Sand Lake, Alaska.

In 1968, he graduated in the first graduating class of the newly-built A.J. Dimond High School.

Scott had a side many are unfamiliar with, and that is with spirituality. After college, he attended the International Academy for Continuous Education in Sherborne, England, studying the philosophies of G.I. Gurdjieff and P.D. Ospensky, under his teacher John G. Bennett. This started a lifelong pursuit of enlightened Fourth Way schooling to "make something" of one's self, which he never stopped doing and was still working upon, including the last days of his life.

Scott worked for the Port of Anchorage, retiring in 2014. He served on his Union Executive Board and was Vice President of the Anchorage Longshore Union. He loved his Teamster brothers and sisters.

Scott was the founding owner/director of the Anchorage Bucs baseball team. He served on the Board of Directors of the Easter Seals for many years. An avid golfer, he organized the infamous Waterfront Golf Tournaments for the benefit of Hospice of Anchorage and AWAIC. He was also in the First Class of Leadership Anchorage.

He was an Anchorage Port Commissioner, Chairman of the Ship Creek Citizens Advisory Task Force and a member of the Anchorage Public Safety Advisory Commission. Scott was the 2002 sponsor of Proposition #3, the All-Alaska Gas Line Development Authority and served as the Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Alaska Natural Gas Development Authority.

Scott asked that everyone remember to "laugh and laugh and laugh." Your sense of humor and laugh will always be missed, Scott.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Connie Heyworth of Anchorage; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Michael Harris of Naples, Fla.; and many cousins across the Lower 48. He was preceded in death by his father, Alaska Air National Guard Colonel Eugene Heyworth; and his mother, Susanne Painter Heyworth.

A Celebration of Life and Laughter will be held in late May 2020. A notice will be published in April 2020. All are welcome to attend and speak.



Scott R. Heyworth, 69, died on Sept. 9, 2019, in Naples, Fla., from complications of Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.He was born in the Territory of Alaska on Nov. 4, 1949, at the old downtown Providence Hospital in Anchorage to Eugene and Susanne Heyworth of Old Girdwood, Alaska. In1956, his family moved to then-Sand Lake, Alaska.In 1968, he graduated in the first graduating class of the newly-built A.J. Dimond High School.Scott had a side many are unfamiliar with, and that is with spirituality. After college, he attended the International Academy for Continuous Education in Sherborne, England, studying the philosophies of G.I. Gurdjieff and P.D. Ospensky, under his teacher John G. Bennett. This started a lifelong pursuit of enlightened Fourth Way schooling to "make something" of one's self, which he never stopped doing and was still working upon, including the last days of his life.Scott worked for the Port of Anchorage, retiring in 2014. He served on his Union Executive Board and was Vice President of the Anchorage Longshore Union. He loved his Teamster brothers and sisters.Scott was the founding owner/director of the Anchorage Bucs baseball team. He served on the Board of Directors of the Easter Seals for many years. An avid golfer, he organized the infamous Waterfront Golf Tournaments for the benefit of Hospice of Anchorage and AWAIC. He was also in the First Class of Leadership Anchorage.He was an Anchorage Port Commissioner, Chairman of the Ship Creek Citizens Advisory Task Force and a member of the Anchorage Public Safety Advisory Commission. Scott was the 2002 sponsor of Proposition #3, the All-Alaska Gas Line Development Authority and served as the Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Alaska Natural Gas Development Authority.Scott asked that everyone remember to "laugh and laugh and laugh." Your sense of humor and laugh will always be missed, Scott.He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Connie Heyworth of Anchorage; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Michael Harris of Naples, Fla.; and many cousins across the Lower 48. He was preceded in death by his father, Alaska Air National Guard Colonel Eugene Heyworth; and his mother, Susanne Painter Heyworth.A Celebration of Life and Laughter will be held in late May 2020. A notice will be published in April 2020. All are welcome to attend and speak. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close