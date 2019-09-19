Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Jones. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM The Raven 708 East Fourth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shannon Jean Jones, 52, of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sept. 11, 2019, at Providence CICU with her family by her side. She was born on Oct. 18, 1966, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Jeanne Francis Kenshalo, who later married Fred Jones (U.S. Air Force). Fred adopted Shannon when she was in grade school. Being a military child, she was well traveled.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne; and later her little brother, Freddie.

She graduated from Soldotna High School. She moved to Anchorage, where she found a fulfilling job with Steve Abrahms and her Subway of Alaska Family. She took great pride in her job and acquired many awards from Subway. She had to take a medical leave of absence for open heart surgery in Colorado, where she was welcomed and taken care of by her "Mama" Donna Kenshalo. She returned to work at Subway in March 2008, and took disability retirement in October 2016.

Shannon loved hanging out with her friends, crocheting, photography, movies and music. She was sweet and kind, but no pushover. All who knew her were quite taken by her personality and smile. She was a bright light in this world.

She is survived by her sister, Deborah Kenshalo; and sister-in-law, Mary Tierese; her brother, Jim Kenshalo; and sister-in-law, Tina Kenshalo; her dad, Fred Jones; and stepbrother, Scott and wife Pat Graika; nieces and nephews, Benjamin and James Kenshalo and Rosa Morrissett; great-nieces and -nephews, Isys, Samuel, Elaina and Lucas, Lucia Kenshalo and Matthew Morrissett. She is also survived by her great-niece, Leah Tierese and her parents, Michael Tierese and Leslie Otero; and her sister-in-law, Ingrid Tierese.

We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and help at Providence CICU, IMCU, the staff and tenants at Eagle Crest and Subway of Alaska.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Raven, 708 East Fourth Avenue in Anchorage, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 276-9672.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shannon's name to Providence Alaska Heart Center. Shannon Jean Jones, 52, of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sept. 11, 2019, at Providence CICU with her family by her side. She was born on Oct. 18, 1966, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Jeanne Francis Kenshalo, who later married Fred Jones (U.S. Air Force). Fred adopted Shannon when she was in grade school. Being a military child, she was well traveled.She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne; and later her little brother, Freddie.She graduated from Soldotna High School. She moved to Anchorage, where she found a fulfilling job with Steve Abrahms and her Subway of Alaska Family. She took great pride in her job and acquired many awards from Subway. She had to take a medical leave of absence for open heart surgery in Colorado, where she was welcomed and taken care of by her "Mama" Donna Kenshalo. She returned to work at Subway in March 2008, and took disability retirement in October 2016.Shannon loved hanging out with her friends, crocheting, photography, movies and music. She was sweet and kind, but no pushover. All who knew her were quite taken by her personality and smile. She was a bright light in this world.She is survived by her sister, Deborah Kenshalo; and sister-in-law, Mary Tierese; her brother, Jim Kenshalo; and sister-in-law, Tina Kenshalo; her dad, Fred Jones; and stepbrother, Scott and wife Pat Graika; nieces and nephews, Benjamin and James Kenshalo and Rosa Morrissett; great-nieces and -nephews, Isys, Samuel, Elaina and Lucas, Lucia Kenshalo and Matthew Morrissett. She is also survived by her great-niece, Leah Tierese and her parents, Michael Tierese and Leslie Otero; and her sister-in-law, Ingrid Tierese.We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and help at Providence CICU, IMCU, the staff and tenants at Eagle Crest and Subway of Alaska.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Raven, 708 East Fourth Avenue in Anchorage, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 276-9672.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shannon's name to Providence Alaska Heart Center. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close