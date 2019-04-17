Obituary Guest Book View Sign

""Our time here is not the length that matters but the accomplishments that you did in the time you had"" - S.

Shannon Kelley Weiss-Griffeth, ""Grandma Imi,"" passed away peacefully on March, 23, 2019, with family at her side. Grandma Imi was a life long Alaskan and loved this beautiful state of Alaska. She grew up in Anchorage and graduated from the West Anchorage High School in 1961 and moved away, and then moved back in 1971, as Alaska was her home.

Grandma Imi had a love for the scientific world and the workings of it. She had her own business, Illusions Too, for 36 years, and had many clients that became close friends. The immense amount of joy and pleasure from the artistic designs she created, along with training and mentoring people, were her passions for her business. She loved her family and enjoyed visiting at any moment with them. Her interests in science-fiction and the love of the arts were vast and she loved to share with family and her friends. Having a glass of wine and visiting with her family and friends was something she loved to do as well. Having a quick wit and a beautiful sense of humor sparked an immense amount of joy and pleasure to all that knew her. She was a veritable encyclopedia and was more than willing to correct you when you misspelled or misspoke - all the while doing it as only a caring mom/grandmother/friend could do it.

She is preceded by her parents, Franklin Kelley Weiss and Laura Jean Struby.

Grandma Imi is survived by her brother, Kelley Weiss II; her daughters, Laura Jean Pearce with Steve Schuldt and grandchildren, Robert Herrera III and Shayla with Bill Holyoke, great-grandchildren, Evan, Nathan, Edward Holyoke and Lydia with Adam Hawthorne, and great-grandchildren, Grace Hobbs, Claira Hawthorne and Brenda Harker with Jody Swanson and grandchildren, Hannah with Sumair Qureshi and Sarah with Josh Chaney, great-grandson Riley Wilson, Jessica with Jaime Schoonmaker and great-grandchildren Kadyn, Kaylee Schoonmaker and Justyn Swanson; very special and dear friend/son, Mr. Grady Harker; along with the multitudes of her friends; and her doggie June.

In remembrance of Miss Shannon ""Grandma Imi"" there will be a barbeque get together in late May or early June.

My personal note: It was truly an honor to have met and been part of "Mom's" life; "As life goes paths cross and friends are made, paths continue, friend's part and life goes, paths extend life prospers and friends meet again, life is short friends are few, enjoy the moments that are given me and you." - Jody

