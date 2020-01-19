Shannon G. Montague, 59, passed away suddenly on Jan. 2, 2020, from asthma at Alaska Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She is deeply mourned by her husband, Randy; and daughters, Patricia and Monica.
Shannon was born on Nov. 13, 1960, in Spokane, Wash., to Leonard and Rosetta C. Battin. After graduating from Rogers High School in 1979 in Spokane, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she resided for more than 40 years. Along with her husband of 30 years, she enjoyed all that Alaska had to offer. She loved her family life and delighted in cooking and making sweet things for her grandchildren. She helped build a family cabin in Nikiski, Alaska, which has become a source of great pride for the entire family.
Shannon worked for Pruhs Construction Traffic Control, flagging road construction projects. She arrived at work with a smile, no matter what stresses or uncertainties the day might bring. She was a happy person who always brought humor to her positions and infected everyone with her cheerfulness. When she wasn't working or caring for her family, she enjoyed making craft projects.
Shannon is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald V. Battin; and her sister, Patricia M. Battin, all of Spokane.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Randy H. Montague of Anchorage; daughters, Patricia Montague of Kenai, Alaska, and Monica Montague of Wasilla, Alaska; and grandchildren, Victoria Montague of Kenai, and Autumn S. Montague, Genesys C. Peterson, Kane X. Peterson and Sakura J. Peterson, all of Wasilla. She is also survived by her sisters, Yvonne L. Thompson and Doris Jean Smith of Spokane.
A memorial celebration will be held in the summer. She is missed by her family and others who enjoyed knowing her; she will never be forgotten.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020