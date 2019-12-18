Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharleen Gaye Partridge Smith. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lake Hood Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3340 West 40th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sharleen Gaye Partridge Smith passed away peacefully, at the age of 67, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, with family by her side. She had battled multiple health conditions for many years.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Lake Hood Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3340 West 40th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99517.

Sharleen was born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Washington, Vt., to Max Harvey and Phyllis Nellie (Goodsell) Partridge. She received a Bachelor of Music from Brigham Young University and taught private piano and voice lessons in her home for many years. In June 1980, she married Robert Torrey Smith and had three wonderful children. They later were divorced, but maintained a close friendship. They set an amazing example raising their children together along with Torrey's wife, Leesha.

Sharleen's true passion was music. She instructed a multitude of young talented musicians how to sing and play piano. She had deep roots in the Anchorage music community. Sharleen was a soprano in the Alaska Chamber Singers and Anchorage Opera. She also served for many years as a ward and stake choir director for her church. Sharleen directed the Anchorage North Stake choir that sang at the dedications of the Anchorage Alaska temple. In 1993, Sharleen helped organize and direct a singing ensemble named "Alaskappella." The group performed sacred choral music for firesides and other special performances. Sharleen brought music into the lives of all of those around her.

Sharleen was a lifelong devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in Nova Scotia, Canada. Her love for Christ was shown in the many ways she lived her life through kindness, love for all, honesty, and humility. She always brought a smile to others and helped them unconditionally.

Sharleen will forever be remembered especially by her three children and five grandchildren. She is survived by son, Ben (partner, Allie, grandson, Orion); daughter, Molly (partner, Derek, grandchildren, Emma, Atticus and Rowen); son, Max (wife, Ashley, granddaughter, Eloise); brother, Skip (wife, Kris Partridge); and extended family in Vermont.

