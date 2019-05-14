Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Asia Garden restaurant Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Elaine Burke passed peacefully on Tuesday night, May 7, 2019, after a long battle with a chronic illness.

Sharon was born on March 30, 1944, in Everett, Wash., to Harland and Dorothy Halverson and was the oldest of four girls. She lived in Marysville, Wash., while growing up and attended Marysville High School, class of 1962. Sharon later moved to Hawaii and eventually settled in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972, where she met her husband and had a daughter, Jennifer Elaine, in the summer of 1974. Sharon worked for the court system for many years, and the Alaska Peace Officers Association before becoming a bartender in her later years. Sharon was a people person and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; and granddaughter, Daisy; her son, John; her sister, Carol; and cousin, Susan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; her sisters, Patty and Nancy; and son, Jeff.

A Memorial Service will be held at Asia Garden restaurant on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

