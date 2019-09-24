Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Janigo. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Memorial service 2:00 PM Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, Sharon Janigo passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 75. Sharon was born on July 3, 1944, in Hermosa Beach, Calif., to her parents Royce and Jo Evelyn. She grew up in California and spent summers in Alaska with her father. She met her husband, Gene, a contractor, while working at Spenard Builders Supply. They married on Nov. 2, 1973, and raised their daughter Jolene. They celebrated their 45th anniversary last year.

Sharon loved spending time with her family. She adored her daughter and her two young grandsons; she spent as much time as she could cuddling and talking with them. She also loved gardening in her yard and enjoying all of the Alaska wildlife right outside her door. She loved what our Creator created and marveled at it. She was known for her way with animals, especially the dogs, birds and geese she raised. Sharon was a strong woman of faith and was active in her church; she spent 34 years as the book keeper for Alaska Mission for Christ. She was a prayer warrior and constant source of generosity and encouragement for her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Gene; and their daughter, Jolene; son-in-law, Erik; and grandsons, Cooper and Tate; her sister, Margee; and nieces, Jen and Rachel; her great-niece and nephews; stepchildren, Gene, Melanie, Melissa and Vincent; and 13 grandchildren.

We love her, miss her and look forward to being reunited with her in heaven. We are thankful she is at peace and home with her loving Savior.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.



