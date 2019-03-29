Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shaun Patrick Miller, a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, was born on Oct. 21, 1991, at Alaska Regional Hospital. Shaun unexpectedly passed away the morning of Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, fiance and amazing friend.

Shaun always there for anyone who needed it. He was very active, attending fun events like the Mud Factor Run, as well as very artistic as seen in his love for plays and music. You could often find him spending time with his wife and son, his peers or by himself playing video games. Above all, what his beloved family will miss most about him is his ability to put a smile on anyone's face at any given time, no matter the time nor place. His love, humor and dedication will live through many.

Shaun is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Miller; brother, Tommy Miller; uncles, Daryl Miller and Tim Miller; and grandmother, Vivian Miller.

He is survived by his wife and son, Bree and River Miller; mother, Tammy Miller; stepfather, Brian Williams; many siblings, Carma Day, Jennifer Miller, Robert Miller, Aura miller, Jaclynn Miller and Paeyt'n Williams; and nieces and nephews, Alyssa Day, Connor Day, Puaolena Miller, Robert Miller Jr., Roselinda Miller, Montano Degross, Jeneverah Miller, Peige-Lynn Staten, Jacob Miller Williams and Jonathan Williams.



Shaun Patrick Miller, a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, was born on Oct. 21, 1991, at Alaska Regional Hospital. Shaun unexpectedly passed away the morning of Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, fiance and amazing friend.Shaun always there for anyone who needed it. He was very active, attending fun events like the Mud Factor Run, as well as very artistic as seen in his love for plays and music. You could often find him spending time with his wife and son, his peers or by himself playing video games. Above all, what his beloved family will miss most about him is his ability to put a smile on anyone's face at any given time, no matter the time nor place. His love, humor and dedication will live through many.Shaun is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Miller; brother, Tommy Miller; uncles, Daryl Miller and Tim Miller; and grandmother, Vivian Miller.He is survived by his wife and son, Bree and River Miller; mother, Tammy Miller; stepfather, Brian Williams; many siblings, Carma Day, Jennifer Miller, Robert Miller, Aura miller, Jaclynn Miller and Paeyt'n Williams; and nieces and nephews, Alyssa Day, Connor Day, Puaolena Miller, Robert Miller Jr., Roselinda Miller, Montano Degross, Jeneverah Miller, Peige-Lynn Staten, Jacob Miller Williams and Jonathan Williams. Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close