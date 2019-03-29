Shaun Patrick Miller, a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, was born on Oct. 21, 1991, at Alaska Regional Hospital. Shaun unexpectedly passed away the morning of Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, fiance and amazing friend.
Shaun always there for anyone who needed it. He was very active, attending fun events like the Mud Factor Run, as well as very artistic as seen in his love for plays and music. You could often find him spending time with his wife and son, his peers or by himself playing video games. Above all, what his beloved family will miss most about him is his ability to put a smile on anyone's face at any given time, no matter the time nor place. His love, humor and dedication will live through many.
Shaun is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Miller; brother, Tommy Miller; uncles, Daryl Miller and Tim Miller; and grandmother, Vivian Miller.
He is survived by his wife and son, Bree and River Miller; mother, Tammy Miller; stepfather, Brian Williams; many siblings, Carma Day, Jennifer Miller, Robert Miller, Aura miller, Jaclynn Miller and Paeyt'n Williams; and nieces and nephews, Alyssa Day, Connor Day, Puaolena Miller, Robert Miller Jr., Roselinda Miller, Montano Degross, Jeneverah Miller, Peige-Lynn Staten, Jacob Miller Williams and Jonathan Williams.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019