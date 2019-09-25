Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Orso restaurant Anchorage , AK View Map Service at the long time McCormick family home Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley Kay McCormick passed peacefully in her sleep, at home, the morning of Sept. 13, 2019. She was surrounded by immediate family in the hours before, and had her beloved husband by her side through her final moments.

Shelley was born to Alice and Raymond Vandervelden in Seattle, Wash., and was the youngest of four children. In the early 80s, she met the love of her life, Robert McCormick. They were married in July 1984. Together they had two children: Alexandra and Thomas. The McCormick's moved to Alaska in the early 90s, quickly settling in and enjoying all that Alaska had to offer. Shelley had a lifelong passion for animals, but Arabian horses and Brussels Griffons held her heart. She was an accomplished horsewoman, winning state championships in both Washington and Alaska. Shelley worked for many years at Garcia's, and briefly worked at ADN, Swissport and Northern Air Cargo. She found great joy in her family, grandchildren, collection of pets, cooking, reading, writing, boating, camping, fishing and fashion. With all things, she connected with people the most, developing friendships wherever she went. She loved completely and will be remembered for her fighting spirit, sassy nature, quick laugh, compassionate heart and always having an ear to listen.

A Celebration of Life will be held both in Alaska on Sept. 28, 2019, at Orso Restaurant in Anchorage, and in Seattle on Oct. 5, 2019, at the longtime McCormick family home. Details for these events can be found on Facebook by searching "Shelley McCormick Celebration of Life."

Shelley is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Vandervelden; and brother, Daniel Vandervelden. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Alexandra Kalis (Joseph); son, Thomas; mother, Alice; sisters, Janet Sandall (Eric) and Kathy Pina (Sisto); and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelley's name can be made to the National Brussels Griffon Rescue, Stride Alaska or the Amyloidosis Foundation.

