Shelly Anderson-Matherne, 52, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska, surrounded by her loving family.
Shelly was born on March 13, 1967, to William Bott Anderson and Mary Helen Benton Anderson in Fort Worth, Texas. She received a bachelor's degree in communications from Southwest Texas State University and an International Massage Certification from the Texas School of Massage. She worked as massage therapist. Shelly married Kim Thomas Matherne and was a devoted, loving mother to her two daughters, Claire and Taura. She enjoyed running, sailing, traveling, hiking and many other outdoor activities. As a runner, she completed many marathons including three of the six major marathons: the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon and the Chicago Marathon. Locally, Shelly was a member of the Skinny Raven running group.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Kim Thomas Matherne; daughters, Claire Marie Matherne and Taura Jolie Matherne; father, William Bott Anderson; sister, Stacy Anderson Gully and her husband Kevin Gully; and nieces, Ashton Gully and Brooke Gully. Shelly is preceded in death by her mother Mary Helen Anderson.
A funeral service will be held on Nov. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 616 West Tenth Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501. Pastor Matt Schultz will officiate the service. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Shelly's daughters' educational funds (UTMA).
Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019