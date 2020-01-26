Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelton McCarty. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 2:00 PM Viking Hall 8141 Briarwood Street Anchorage , AK View Map Service 3:00 PM Viking Hall 8141 Briarwood Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shelton "Baby" McCarty Jr. passed away on Jan. 9, 2020. Shelton was born on Jan. 13, 2012, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Veronica Cuevas and Shelton Sr.

Baby, as everyone knew him, could light up a room with his smile; he was a true angel on this Earth, and his presence was pure love and everyone around him could feel it. He was our blessing. Baby was diagnosed with Cockayne Syndrome type 2 in April 2013. He was known to recognize and memorize people. He showed this by the way he looked at you or the coy smirk he would give. He showed each and every one of us that even though his body and health were limited, his love and personality were not. Shelton "Baby" will forever be remembered as a strong, tenacious, loving, flirty, beautiful soul that left a mark on everyone's heart that he touched.

Baby Shelton is preceded in death by his grandmother and two great uncles on his mother's side; and great-grandmother and a great-aunt on his dad's side. Baby Shelton is survived by his parents, Veronica Cuevas and Shelton Sr.; sister, Teonnie; and brothers, Taveon, Sonny, Brendan and Sterling; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Viking Hall, 8141 Briarwood Street in Anchorage, following a service at 3 p.m. A burial will be at a later date at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery in spring 2020.



