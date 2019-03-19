Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheridan Renee Williams. View Sign

Sheridan Renee Williams, 70, of Anchorage, Alaska, transitioned home on March 8, 2019, due to complications from lung cancer. Born on March 7, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was daughter to Maime Hicks. She attended Daytona Beach, Fla., schools.

She moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1995, meeting her husband Almon in 1996, then marrying on Oct. 22, 2000. Sheridan was a self-employed home health care provider, a member of the Easter Stars and volunteered with the Red Cross, S.T.A.R. and a few other community organizations, her favorite being Kids' Kitchen. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking for family and the community, fishing, volunteering and singing classical opera.

The family states: "She never met a stranger, when talking to her it was like talking to a friend or family member. Sheridan loved helping and giving to others in need of help or inspirational words. She was always giving of her time and her home. She was an advisor, giving others guidance."

Sheridan is survived by her husband of 18 years, Almon Summerville of Alaska; children, Charles Simmons, Novella Johnson, Sheridan Lewis all of Anchorage; Henry Speed III of Washington, D.C.; Trella Mitchell-Jacobs, Tonya Simmons of Atlanta, Ga., and godson Gerry Brown of Warner Robins, Ga.; stepchildren, Rodney Summerville and Cedric Summerville of Seattle, Wash., and Almon Summerville of Anchorage; brother, Charles Waldron of New York; and sister, Deloris Gilbert of New York. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maime Hicks; and great-aunt, Queen E. Simmons.

Her Home Going Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m., at the First Christian Methodist Church, 3600 MacInnes Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. Funeral services and cremation arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



Sheridan Renee Williams, 70, of Anchorage, Alaska, transitioned home on March 8, 2019, due to complications from lung cancer. Born on March 7, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was daughter to Maime Hicks. She attended Daytona Beach, Fla., schools.She moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1995, meeting her husband Almon in 1996, then marrying on Oct. 22, 2000. Sheridan was a self-employed home health care provider, a member of the Easter Stars and volunteered with the Red Cross, S.T.A.R. and a few other community organizations, her favorite being Kids' Kitchen. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking for family and the community, fishing, volunteering and singing classical opera.The family states: "She never met a stranger, when talking to her it was like talking to a friend or family member. Sheridan loved helping and giving to others in need of help or inspirational words. She was always giving of her time and her home. She was an advisor, giving others guidance."Sheridan is survived by her husband of 18 years, Almon Summerville of Alaska; children, Charles Simmons, Novella Johnson, Sheridan Lewis all of Anchorage; Henry Speed III of Washington, D.C.; Trella Mitchell-Jacobs, Tonya Simmons of Atlanta, Ga., and godson Gerry Brown of Warner Robins, Ga.; stepchildren, Rodney Summerville and Cedric Summerville of Seattle, Wash., and Almon Summerville of Anchorage; brother, Charles Waldron of New York; and sister, Deloris Gilbert of New York. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maime Hicks; and great-aunt, Queen E. Simmons.Her Home Going Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m., at the First Christian Methodist Church, 3600 MacInnes Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. Funeral services and cremation arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close