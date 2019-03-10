Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sherri Hadley passed away following a long courageous struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Sherri grew up in New Richmond, Ohio, and graduated from New Richmond High School in 1977. During high school, she was active in multiple sports and excelled in several academic areas.

Before college, Sherri operated a small road construction business and worked as a school bus driver. She worked her way through college by cleaning houses.

When Sherri moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1991, she got involved in contra dancing and learned how to play old-time fiddle. She enjoyed friendships that lasted her lifetime.

With a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Cincinnati, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1998. She worked with rural Native communities throughout Alaska. Employers included the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, the Tanana Chiefs Conference, the National Park Service and Commonwealth Utilities Corporation in the Northern Marianas Islands.

Sherri was one of the best old-time fiddlers in Alaska. She appeared on stage at numerous folk festivals. Many quality hours were spent playing music with her friends all over the state. Her death is a big loss to Alaska's music community.

She loved the outdoors, especially hiking, backpacking, rafting and kayaking.

Sherri is survived by her sister Shawn Hadley. She had many friends who loved her dearly.

Gratitude to the Hospice of Anchorage, Frontier Hospice, her care team at the VA, her caregivers and housemates at Linda's Place, and the circle of friends who ensured she had quality of life during her final years.

In her honor, please consider making donations to the Hospice of Anchorage or Cure PSP,

A Celebration of Sherri's Life will occur on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Anchorage Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2824 East 18th Avenue, Anchorage AK 99508. Please bring your instruments and stories for an old-time jam in Sherri's memory. Sherri Hadley passed away following a long courageous struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy.Sherri grew up in New Richmond, Ohio, and graduated from New Richmond High School in 1977. During high school, she was active in multiple sports and excelled in several academic areas.Before college, Sherri operated a small road construction business and worked as a school bus driver. She worked her way through college by cleaning houses.When Sherri moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1991, she got involved in contra dancing and learned how to play old-time fiddle. She enjoyed friendships that lasted her lifetime.With a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Cincinnati, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1998. She worked with rural Native communities throughout Alaska. Employers included the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, the Tanana Chiefs Conference, the National Park Service and Commonwealth Utilities Corporation in the Northern Marianas Islands.Sherri was one of the best old-time fiddlers in Alaska. She appeared on stage at numerous folk festivals. Many quality hours were spent playing music with her friends all over the state. Her death is a big loss to Alaska's music community.She loved the outdoors, especially hiking, backpacking, rafting and kayaking.Sherri is survived by her sister Shawn Hadley. She had many friends who loved her dearly.Gratitude to the Hospice of Anchorage, Frontier Hospice, her care team at the VA, her caregivers and housemates at Linda's Place, and the circle of friends who ensured she had quality of life during her final years.In her honor, please consider making donations to the Hospice of Anchorage or Cure PSP, www.psp.org. A Celebration of Sherri's Life will occur on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Anchorage Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2824 East 18th Avenue, Anchorage AK 99508. Please bring your instruments and stories for an old-time jam in Sherri's memory. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close